MLB All-Star Game: Kyle Schwarber leads NL past AL in first swing-off

July 16 (UPI) -- Kyle Schwarber hit three home runs in the first swing-off in MLB All-Star Game history, including one from his left knee, leading the National League past the American League in dramatic fashion Tuesday in Atlanta.

The National League led 6-0 through six innings, but allowed the American League to close the deficit over the final three innings, prompting the unprecedented slugfest to decide the 95th Midsummer Classic.

"It was interesting, exciting and fun," Schwarber said on the Fox broadcast from Truist Park. "There were a lot of guys who deserved this, but I'm happy it's going home with us in Philly."

Schwarber stepped up to the plate with the National League trailing 3-1, but homered on his first, second and third swings to revive his squad of All-Stars. The Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter received MVP honors for his efforts.

Each player on the National League roster will receive $25,000 as a result of the win. The victory was just the second for the National League in 12 years.

#AllStarGame Swing-off AL - 3 NL - 4 Kyle Schwarber GIVES THE NL THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/NPZJciVTYn— MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2025

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso went 1 for 2 with a three-run homer in the victory. Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll also homered for the National League. His Diamondbacks teammate, second baseman Ketel Marte, recorded a two-run double.

Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker hit a three-run home run for the American League. Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. went 1 for 2 with two RBIs in the loss. Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan triggered the swing-off with a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the ninth.

National League hitters jumped on American League starter Tarik Skubal early, getting three hits and two runs off the Detroit Tigers ace before he registered an out.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter/pitcher Shohei Ohtani started the surge with a leadoff single. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna followed with another single. Ohtani and Acuna came around to score when Marte smoked his double to right field two pitches later.

Neither team scored for the next four innings.

National League pitchers silenced the American League lineup early on. Starter Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates retired the first three hitters in order, including two strikeouts. Dodgers veteran Clayton Kershaw recorded two more outs in the second inning. San Diego Padres pitcher Jason Adam recorded the final out of the inning to keep the American League hitless.

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero singled off the San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb to lead off the top of the third, but the American League failed to bring their first base runner home.

The American League threatened again in the fourth, with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. recording back-to-back singles, but they also were stranded on the base paths after New York Mets pitcher David Peterson escaped the trouble.

The National League went on to break the game open in the sixth.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic walked Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. to start the bottom of the inning. St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan followed with a single. Tatis and Donovan came around to score just two pitches later, when Alonso deposited a Bubic fastball into the right field seats with a 367-foot three-run homer.

Just three at-bats later, Carroll hit a slurve from Tigers pitcher Casey Mize to right center for a 414-foot solo shot, pushing the National League lead to 6-0.

But the American League bats finally woke up in the top of the next inning.

Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk singled off Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon to start the rally. Morejon then walked Rays fire baseman Jonathan Aranda. Randy Rodriguez replaced Morejon for the next exchange, but Rooker hit the Giants pitcher's third offering to left center for a 407-foot, three-run homer.

Witt drove in the American League's fourth run with an RBI groundout later in the inning. The Royals star returned to the plate in the top of the ninth for an RBI double, which cut the deficit to one run. Braves star Matt Olson likely saved a run in the next exchange when he snagged a hit from New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a diving play before throwing to first base for the second out of the inning.

But Kwan kept the American League alive when he ran out an infield single in the next at-bat, bringing in Witt to tie the score at 6-6. The National League failed to score in the bottom of the inning, leading to the swing-off.

Rooker started the competition with two homers. Miami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers hit just one blast for the National League in the next exchange. Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena added to the American League lead with another homer in the third at-bat of the slugfest.

Schwarber calmly walked to the plate for the most significant swings of the night. He cut the deficit to one run with an initial blast over the 400-feet sign on the center field fence. He took the next pitch before blasting his second shot deep to right field, tying the score.

Schwarber watched the next two pitchers cross the plate before sending his last bomb to right field for a 4-3 National League advantage. Rays infielder Aranda stepped to the plate next, but failed to homer, resulting in the National League victory.

The 2025 MLB regular season will resume Friday, with all 30 teams in action. The Chicago Cubs will host the Boston Red Sox in the first matchup of the 15-game slate at 2:20 p.m. EDT at Wrigley Field.

