Trending
MLB
July 15, 2025 / 8:31 AM

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby

By Alex Butler
Share with X
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr bats during the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI
1 of 3 | New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr bats during the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he prioritized not changing his in-season swing during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, which led to just a three home run showing and first-round elimination.

Chisholm made the comments when he met with reporters Monday in Atlanta. The second-time All-Star, who hit 17 home runs through 65 games this season, totaled the fewest blasts among the eight participants in the annual slugfest, 51 fewer than champion Cal Raleigh.

"It's not that I wasn't trying to hit homers," Chisholm said. "I was trying to keep my swing and hit homers, instead of just trying to hit everything in the air.

"I was trying to keep my line drive swing and hit homers. But it gets better."

Chisholm, who received criticism on social media for his subpar Home Run Derby performance, said he would enter the event again next year and try to hit home runs every swing if he has at least 20 home runs at the All-Star break.

Chisholm's stepdad, Geron Sands, pitched to him during the competition. He said he had the "full-circle" moment in his head while hacking away at Sands' offerings.

"I smiled to myself and I was like, 'Dang. We're actually doing this right now," Chisholm said. "We are actually hitting in the Home Run Derby and he's actually throwing to me."

Raleigh, who took home $1 million for his efforts, hit 18 long balls in the final round to beat the 15 hit by finale foe Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Seattle Mariners star, who leads MLB with 38 home runs at the break, will join Chisholm in the American League lineup when they face the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Truist Park. The game will air on Fox.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
MLB // 9 hours ago
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
July 14 (UPI) -- Cal Raleigh rolled his wrists, dipped his right shoulder and obliterated 18 final-round blasts, out-slugging Junior Caminero to win the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
July 14 (UPI) -- Switch-hitting shortstop Eli Willits is lauded as exceedingly polished at the plate, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft says he plans to improve as a power hitter while with the Washington Nationals.
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
MLB // 4 days ago
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees released two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu, ending his seven-year tenure with the team, they announced Thursday.
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
MLB // 5 days ago
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
July 9 (UPI) -- MLB will use the automatic balls and strikes, or ABS, challenge system -- often referred to as robo-umps -- at the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Wednesday.
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
MLB // 6 days ago
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
July 9 (UPI) -- Patrick Bailey entered his 72nd game of 2025 with just one home run, but ended the night as a historic hero, leading the San Francisco Giants to victory with MLB's first walk-off, inside-the-park homer since 2016.
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
MLB // 1 week ago
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner cited a failure to reach expectations and a "pivotal time" for the franchise when he announced the firings of longtime manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
MLB // 1 week ago
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
July 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals 22-year-old slugger James Wood will participate in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby, he announced Thursday on social media.
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
July 3 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Luis Ortiz and placed the Cleveland Guardians pitcher on nondisciplinary paid leave, the league announced Thursday. The Guardians said they were "not permitted to comment" on the reason.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
July 3 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw became the latest member of MLB's exclusive 3,000-strikeouts club, painting the outside corner on Vinny Capra with a sixth-inning slider in a Los Angeles Dodgers walk-off victory at Dodger Stadium.
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
July 1 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu achieved an MLB feat not seen in nearly 67 years in a win over the Cincinnati Reds -- an inside-the-park home run with a grand slam in the same game.

Trending Stories

MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header
Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby
Tennis star Tommy Paul engaged to influencer Paige Lorenze
Tennis star Tommy Paul engaged to influencer Paige Lorenze
76ers' Paul George undergoes surgery for off-season knee injury
76ers' Paul George undergoes surgery for off-season knee injury

Follow Us