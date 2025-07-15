Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. favored keeping swing vs. HRs in Derby

July 15 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he prioritized not changing his in-season swing during the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby, which led to just a three home run showing and first-round elimination.

Chisholm made the comments when he met with reporters Monday in Atlanta. The second-time All-Star, who hit 17 home runs through 65 games this season, totaled the fewest blasts among the eight participants in the annual slugfest, 51 fewer than champion Cal Raleigh.

"It's not that I wasn't trying to hit homers," Chisholm said. "I was trying to keep my swing and hit homers, instead of just trying to hit everything in the air.

"I was trying to keep my line drive swing and hit homers. But it gets better."

Chisholm, who received criticism on social media for his subpar Home Run Derby performance, said he would enter the event again next year and try to hit home runs every swing if he has at least 20 home runs at the All-Star break.

Chisholm's stepdad, Geron Sands, pitched to him during the competition. He said he had the "full-circle" moment in his head while hacking away at Sands' offerings.

"I smiled to myself and I was like, 'Dang. We're actually doing this right now," Chisholm said. "We are actually hitting in the Home Run Derby and he's actually throwing to me."

Raleigh, who took home $1 million for his efforts, hit 18 long balls in the final round to beat the 15 hit by finale foe Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Seattle Mariners star, who leads MLB with 38 home runs at the break, will join Chisholm in the American League lineup when they face the National League in the 2025 All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Truist Park. The game will air on Fox.