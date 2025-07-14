MLB
July 14, 2025 / 8:17 AM

MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals

By Alex Butler
July 14 (UPI) -- Switch-hitting shortstop Eli Willits is lauded as exceedingly polished at the plate, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft says he plans to improve as a power hitter while with the Washington Nationals.

Willits spoke about his desire to improve in that area Sunday, moments after the Nationals made him the youngest No. 1 overall pick in an MLB Draft since Ken Griffey Jr. in 1987. The move to select the 17-year-old infielder from Broxton High School in Fort Cobb, Okla., that early was a bit of a shock, as experts expected either shortstop Ethan Holliday or pitcher Kade Anderson to be the first player picked.

"I'm just a player that's going to go out there and give everything I've got, just like everyone else," Willits said on the MLB Network broadcast from Atlanta.

"I feel like I have a good hit ability and I'm going to take that to the next level. I feel like my power is up and coming, but I needed to get into an organization like the Nationals that can help develop that and take that to the next level."

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound infielder previously committed to Oklahoma, but now will likely be headed into the Nationals' minor league system. He hit .471 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 34 RBIs, 27 walks, 47 stolen bases and 56 runs last season, when he struck out only four times.

"I'm just excited and thankful for the Nationals organization for giving me this chance," Willits said. "I want to thank God for everything, but at the end of the day I'm just ready to get out there and get to work."

The Nationals made Willits the top pick about a week after they fired longtime general manager Mike Rizzo and Dave Martinez. Interim general manager Mike DeBartolo

DeBartolo, who said he was "empowered" by ownership to make draft and trade deadline decisions, called Willits the Nationals' "top guy throughout the process."

"We couldn't be more excited," DeBartolo said. "Eli, he's special player. Great hit tool, makes contact, controls the strike zone. We love his swing, switch hitter, just a clean operation at the plate, with developing power, impact at the plate then just an elite shortstop. Somebody who stays at shortstop, somebody with great range, smooth hands, great arm, accurate. You add on top of that, intangibles, confidence, work ethic and maturity that's off the charts.

"You put all that together. It's rare to get somebody that is the best hitter in the draft and best fielder in the draft. We just felt that was an opportunity we couldn't pass up."

The Los Angeles Angels selected former UC Santa Barbara right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner at No. 2 overall. Anderson, a left-handed pitcher out of LSU, landed with the Seattle Mariners at No. 3.

The Colorado Rockies snagged Holliday, a third baseman from Stillwater High School in Stillwater, Okla., at No. 4. Tennessee left-handed pitcher Liam Doyle went to the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 5.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez (Pittsburgh Pirates), shortstop Aiva Arquette (Miami Marlins), shortstop JoJo Parker (Toronto Blue Jays), shortstop Steele Hall (Cincinnati Reds) and shortstop Billy Carlson (Chicago White Sox) rounded out the Top 10 picks.

All Day 1 selections can be found here. Rounds 4 through 20 of the 2025 MLB Draft will air at 11:30 a.m. EDT Monday on MLB.com and MLB.TV.

