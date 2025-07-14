Trending
MLB
July 14, 2025 / 11:39 PM

Mariners' Cal Raleigh becomes first catcher to win MLB Home Run Derby

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waves to fans before the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI
1 of 5 | Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh waves to fans before the 2025 Home Run Derby on Monday at Truist Park in Atlanta. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Cal Raleigh rolled his wrists, dipped his right shoulder and obliterated 18 final-round blasts, out-slugging Junior Caminero to win the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby on Monday in Atlanta.

With the victory, Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to win the event. The Seattle Mariners star, who hit pitches thrown by his dad while using his brother as a catcher, also took home $1 million. The Big Dumper totaled 54 homers through the three-round event.

"It means the world," Raleigh said on the ESPN broadcast. "I could've hit zero home runs and I would have had just as much fun.

"It's unbelievable."

Raleigh, who leads MLB with 38 home runs at the All-Star break, is the second Mariners player to win the event, joining Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr.

Caminero hit 44 blasts, including 21 in the first round. The Tampa Bay Rays third baseman hit 15 in his face-off with Raleigh.

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Oneil Cruz hit the longest home run of the night with a 513-foot shot to right field in his semifinal showdown with Raleigh. Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was the other semifinalist.

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson, Athletics designated hitter Brent Rooker and New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. were eliminated in the opening round.

The MLB sluggers obliterated baseballs throughout the event, often clearing the Chop House restaurant in right field at Truist Park.

Wood started the night with 16 first-round homers, including a 486-foot blast to right field. Rooker followed with 17 blasts, including three that traveled farther than 450 feet.

Caminero hit 21 home runs in the next exchange before Cruz matched Caminero's 21 first-round homers. Buxton hit 20 in the next plate appearance.

Chisholm struggled to find a rhythm, totaling just three homers. Raleigh followed with 17, tying Rooker. Olson ended the first round with 15.

Despite tying Rooker, Raleigh advanced to the semifinals because his longest home run traveled 470.61 feet, compared to Rooker's longest at 470.54 feet.

Caminero eliminated Buxton in the first semifinal, out-slugging the Twins outfielder 8-7. Raleigh started the second semifinal with 19 bombs, which proved to be enough to beat Cruz's 13 and put him in the finale.

Raleigh started the final round with his 18 bombs, building a respectable cushion on Caminero. The Rays infielder came close to catching Raleigh down the stretch, hitting 14 blasts in the timed portion of the round. But he hit just one more in the bonus portion, falling short of Raleigh's total.

MLB stars will take the field for the 2025 All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Atlanta. The Midsummer Classic will air on Fox.

Read More

Latest Headlines

MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB // 15 hours ago
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
July 14 (UPI) -- Switch-hitting shortstop Eli Willits is lauded as exceedingly polished at the plate, but the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft says he plans to improve as a power hitter while with the Washington Nationals.
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
MLB // 4 days ago
New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu
July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees released two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu, ending his seven-year tenure with the team, they announced Thursday.
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
MLB // 5 days ago
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
July 9 (UPI) -- MLB will use the automatic balls and strikes, or ABS, challenge system -- often referred to as robo-umps -- at the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Wednesday.
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
MLB // 5 days ago
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
July 9 (UPI) -- Patrick Bailey entered his 72nd game of 2025 with just one home run, but ended the night as a historic hero, leading the San Francisco Giants to victory with MLB's first walk-off, inside-the-park homer since 2016.
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
MLB // 1 week ago
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner cited a failure to reach expectations and a "pivotal time" for the franchise when he announced the firings of longtime manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
MLB // 1 week ago
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
July 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals 22-year-old slugger James Wood will participate in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby, he announced Thursday on social media.
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
July 3 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Luis Ortiz and placed the Cleveland Guardians pitcher on nondisciplinary paid leave, the league announced Thursday. The Guardians said they were "not permitted to comment" on the reason.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
July 3 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw became the latest member of MLB's exclusive 3,000-strikeouts club, painting the outside corner on Vinny Capra with a sixth-inning slider in a Los Angeles Dodgers walk-off victory at Dodger Stadium.
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
July 1 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu achieved an MLB feat not seen in nearly 67 years in a win over the Cincinnati Reds -- an inside-the-park home run with a grand slam in the same game.
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
MLB // 2 weeks ago
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
June 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets fear that right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning injured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a win over the Atlanta Braves, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.

Trending Stories

MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
MLB Draft: Top pick Eli Willits, 17, to build power with Nationals
Tennis star Tommy Paul engaged to influencer Paige Lorenze
Tennis star Tommy Paul engaged to influencer Paige Lorenze
Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header
Florida Panthers to lead off NHL opening night triple-header
Big upsets in Europe, Saratoga opening mark weekend horse racing
Big upsets in Europe, Saratoga opening mark weekend horse racing
Jannik Sinner outduels Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon crown
Jannik Sinner outduels Carlos Alcaraz for Wimbledon crown

Follow Us