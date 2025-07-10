New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu

July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees released two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu, ending his seven-year tenure with the team, they announced Thursday.

The Yankees announced Wednesday they designated the veteran infielder for assignment. He signed a six-year, $90 million deal with the American League East franchise in 2021 and is owed $22 million through next season.

LeMahieu started the year on the inured list with a calf strain. The 36-year-old hit .266 with two home runs and 12 RBIs through his first 45 games.

LeMahieu hit a career-worst .204 with two home runs and 26 RBIs over 67 appearances in 2024. LeMahieu led MLB with batting averages of .348 and .364, respectively, during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, but was recently relegated to a bench role.

The Yankees added infielder Jorbit Vivas from the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a corresponding move to LeMahieu's designation for assignment.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday that manager Aaron Boone's recent decision to move third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base led to his reduced role and eventual release. Cashman said he had several conversations with LeMahiue before the move and that he also plans to upgrade the Yankees roster.

"At some point, you make some tough decisions," Cashman said.

The Yankees (51-41), who responded to a six-game skid with their current three-game winning streak, sit in second place in the American League East, 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays (54-39).

They will host the Seattle Mariners in a series finale at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will meet the Blue Jays for a three-game series July 21 to 23 in Toronto.