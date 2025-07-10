Trending
MLB
July 10, 2025 / 12:50 PM

New York Yankees release two-time batting champion DJ LeMahieu

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Longtime New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu hit .266 over 45 appearances this season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 5 | Longtime New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu hit .266 over 45 appearances this season. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees released two-time MLB batting champion DJ LeMahieu, ending his seven-year tenure with the team, they announced Thursday.

The Yankees announced Wednesday they designated the veteran infielder for assignment. He signed a six-year, $90 million deal with the American League East franchise in 2021 and is owed $22 million through next season.

LeMahieu started the year on the inured list with a calf strain. The 36-year-old hit .266 with two home runs and 12 RBIs through his first 45 games.

LeMahieu hit a career-worst .204 with two home runs and 26 RBIs over 67 appearances in 2024. LeMahieu led MLB with batting averages of .348 and .364, respectively, during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, but was recently relegated to a bench role.

Related

The Yankees added infielder Jorbit Vivas from the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in a corresponding move to LeMahieu's designation for assignment.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Wednesday that manager Aaron Boone's recent decision to move third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base led to his reduced role and eventual release. Cashman said he had several conversations with LeMahiue before the move and that he also plans to upgrade the Yankees roster.

"At some point, you make some tough decisions," Cashman said.

The Yankees (51-41), who responded to a six-game skid with their current three-game winning streak, sit in second place in the American League East, 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Toronto Blue Jays (54-39).

They will host the Seattle Mariners in a series finale at 7:05 p.m. EDT Thursday at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees will meet the Blue Jays for a three-game series July 21 to 23 in Toronto.

Latest Headlines

Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
MLB // 23 hours ago
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
July 9 (UPI) -- MLB will use the automatic balls and strikes, or ABS, challenge system -- often referred to as robo-umps -- at the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Wednesday.
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
MLB // 1 day ago
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
July 9 (UPI) -- Patrick Bailey entered his 72nd game of 2025 with just one home run, but ended the night as a historic hero, leading the San Francisco Giants to victory with MLB's first walk-off, inside-the-park homer since 2016.
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
MLB // 3 days ago
Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings
July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner cited a failure to reach expectations and a "pivotal time" for the franchise when he announced the firings of longtime manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
MLB // 6 days ago
Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field
July 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals 22-year-old slugger James Wood will participate in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby, he announced Thursday on social media.
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
July 3 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Luis Ortiz and placed the Cleveland Guardians pitcher on nondisciplinary paid leave, the league announced Thursday. The Guardians said they were "not permitted to comment" on the reason.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
July 3 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw became the latest member of MLB's exclusive 3,000-strikeouts club, painting the outside corner on Vinny Capra with a sixth-inning slider in a Los Angeles Dodgers walk-off victory at Dodger Stadium.
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
July 1 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu achieved an MLB feat not seen in nearly 67 years in a win over the Cincinnati Reds -- an inside-the-park home run with a grand slam in the same game.
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
June 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets fear that right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning injured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a win over the Atlanta Braves, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
MLB // 1 week ago
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
June 26 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor in the Dominican Republic, but under terms of the deal, the star player's 2-year prison sentence was suspended.
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
MLB // 1 week ago
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
June 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will join Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Thursday.

Trending Stories

Belinda Bencic stuns Mirra Andreeva to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Belinda Bencic stuns Mirra Andreeva to reach Wimbledon semifinals
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
Bucs' Tristan Wirfs has knee surgery, likely to miss start of season
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
Ex-Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden dies at 93
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016
Giants' Bailey hits MLB's 1st walk-off, inside-the-park HR since 2016

Follow Us