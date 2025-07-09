Trending
MLB
July 9, 2025 / 1:47 PM

Robo-umps: MLB All-Star Game to feature ABS challenge system

By Alex Butler
Pitchers, catchers and hitters will be allowed to challenge ball and strike calls during the 2025 MLB All-Star Game through the ABS challenge system. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI
July 9 (UPI) -- MLB will use the automatic balls and strikes (ABS) challenge system -- often referred to as robo-umps -- at the 2025 All-Star Game on Tuesday in Atlanta, a source familiar with the decision told UPI on Wednesday.

Each team will be granted two challenges, with the ability to keep them if the challenges are successful. Only pitchers, hitters and catchers can ask for a challenge, which must be requested immediately after a pitch. Players can trigger the challenge by signaling with hat or helmet taps directed to the umpire.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred previously said the robotic umpire system could be used as early as the 2026 regular season. The league also has tested the system throughout the minor leagues and in spring training.

The league announced in March that 52.2% of ball-strike challenges were successful during the spring training trials. Pitching teams produced a 54.4% overturn rate, compared to a 50% clip for hitters. Catchers succeeded at a rate of 56% on their challenges. Just 2.6% of spring training pitches were challenged.

MLB uses the Hawk-Eye tracking system for ABS, which monitors pitches and immediately relays ball and strike decisions.

The American League will take on the National League in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Truist Park. The game will air on Fox. MLB sluggers will head to the plate for the 2025 Home Run Derby at 8 p.m. Monday in Atlanta. The annual slugfest will air on ESPN.

