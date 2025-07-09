July 9 (UPI) -- Patrick Bailey entered his 72nd game of 2025 with just one home run, but ended the night as a historic hero, leading the San Francisco Giants to victory with MLB's first walk-off, inside-the-park homer since 2016.

Bailey belted the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the ninth inning of the 4-3 triumph Tuesday in San Francisco. The Giants catcher, who walked to the plate with two runners on base, roped the fastball 103.4 mph off the top of the brick wall in right field, sending it flying toward left and giving himself time to safely sprint around the bases for the dramatic win.

"I don't think I've ever ran that hard for that long," Bailey said on the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast. "I just have to thank God for that opportunity. It's been fun. It's a dream to play here.

"I'm just fired up. That was a big win."

Bailey's walk-off, inside-the-park homer was MLB's first since Tyler Naquin accomplished the feat for Cleveland in 2016. He is the first catcher to record a walk-off, inside-the-park homer in more than 98 years -- with Bennie Tate accomplishing the feat on Aug. 11, 1926.

Bailey, who has zero stolen bases this season and five for his career, needed just 16.59 seconds to round the base paths on his inside-the-park homer. His helmet flew off just before he reached third base. Giants players mobbed the catcher at the plate in celebration of the victory.

Bailey went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout. He improved his season batting average from .188 to .194.

The Giants took an initial lead when first baseman Dominic Smith hit an RBI single in the bottom of the second, but wouldn't score again until Bailey's game-winning homer.

Phillies left fielder Otto Kemp tied the score with an RBI double in the top of the sixth. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber hit a 402-foot, two-run homer in the seventh for a 3-1 Phillies lead.

The Phillies held that advantage until the bottom of the ninth. Giants second baseman Casey Schmidt started the half inning by hitting an 0-1 slider from Phillies relief pitcher Jordan Romano to left field for a double. Romano forced center fielder Jung Hoo Lee to pop out in the next exchange. Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores followed with a single, bringing Bailey to the plate with runners on first and third base.

Romano reached back and heaved a 93.9-mph fastball over the middle of the plate. Bailey proceeded to pounce on the offering, sending the Giants to their fourth-consecutive win.

Giants starter Robbie Ray allowed four hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings, but was not on record for a decision. Lee went 2 for 4 at the plate for the Giants.

Phillies starter Taijuan Walker allowed two hits and one run over four innings. Schwarber went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a run scored and a strikeout. Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos also recorded two hits in the loss.

The Giants (51-42), who won six of their last seven, sit in second place in the National League West, five games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (56-37).

They will host the Phillies (53-39) in the series finale at 3:45 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Oracle Park.