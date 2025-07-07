MLB
July 7, 2025 / 7:38 AM

Nationals cite 'pivotal time' with Dave Martinez, Mike Rizzo firings

By Alex Butler
Former Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo (L) and manager Dave Martinez (R) won a World Series together in 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 4 | Former Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo (L) and manager Dave Martinez (R) won a World Series together in 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner cited a failure to reach expectations and a "pivotal time" for the franchise when he announced the firings of longtime manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo.

Lerner announced the firings Sunday night. Rizzo assumed the general manager role in 2009, while Martinez became manager in 2018. The duo united for a World Series title in 2019.

The Nationals are expected to name an interim manager on Monday. Senior vice president and assistant general manager Mike DeBartolo was named interim general manager.

"On behalf of our family and the Washington Nationals organization, I first and foremost want to thank Mike and Davey for their contributions to our franchise and our city," Lerner said in a statement. "Our family is eternally grateful for their years of dedication to the organization, including their roles in bringing a World Series trophy to Washington, D.C.

"While we are appreciative of their past successes, the on-field performance has not been where we or our fans expect it to be. This is a pivotal time for our club, and we believe a fresh approach and new energy is the best course of action for our team moving forward."

Martinez, 60, went 500-622 over his last eight seasons as National manager. The Nationals went 82-80 in his first season. They went 93-69 en route to the World Series a year later, but haven't posted a winning record since that campaign. They missed the playoffs in six of his seven full seasons.

Rizzo, 64, joined the Nationals in 2006 as an assistant general manager. The Nationals won their division four times in six years from 2012 to 2017, while powered by rosters that featured All-Stars Bryce Harper, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Gio Gonzalez, Jordan Zimmerman, Jayson Werth, Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Daniel Murphy and Ryan Zimmerman, among others.

"When our family assumed control of the team, nearly 20 years ago, Mike was the first hire we made," Lerner said. "Over two decades, he was with us as we went from a fledging team in a new city to World Series champions. He played an instrumental role in leading the transformation of our farm system and building a roster that reached an unprecedented level of organizational success.

"Mike helped make us who we are as an organization, and we're so thankful to him for his hard work and dedication -- not just on the field and in the front office, but in the community as well. We wish him and his family nothing but the best."

The 2025 Nationals (37-53) own the second-worst record in the National League and sit in last place in the National League East, 16 games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies (53-37). They were just swept by the Boston Red Sox.

The Nationals finished last in their division four-consecutive times in the four seasons after their first World Series title in franchise history. They went 71-91 over each of their last two full seasons.

The Nationals will take on the St. Louis Cardinals (48-43) at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday in St. Louis.

