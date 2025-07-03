Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field

July 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals 22-year-old slugger James Wood will participate in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby, he announced Thursday on social media.

The 2025 Home Run Derby is set for 8 p.m. EDT July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The annual slugfest will air on ESPN.

Wood's 22 home runs this season are the most among National League outfielders and rank seventh among all players this season. Wood has hit .283, with 65 RBIs, 19 doubles and 12 stolen bases through his first 86 games.

The second-year outfielder, who hit nine home runs over 79 appearances last season, will join sluggers that include Ronald Acuna of the Atlanta Braves and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners in the Home Run Derby.

Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals for last year's title. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays won the 2023 crown.

Juan Soto, who won the title in 2022, was the last Washington Nationals player to win the competition. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso won consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021. Bryce Harper won while with the Nationals in 2018.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be held July 15 at Truist Park.