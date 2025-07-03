Trending
MLB
July 3, 2025 / 2:15 PM

Washington Nationals' 22-year-old James Wood joins Home Run Derby field

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, who hit 22 home runs through 86 games this season, will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood, who hit 22 home runs through 86 games this season, will participate in the 2025 Home Run Derby. File Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals 22-year-old slugger James Wood will participate in MLB's 2025 Home Run Derby, he announced Thursday on social media.

The 2025 Home Run Derby is set for 8 p.m. EDT July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The annual slugfest will air on ESPN.

Wood's 22 home runs this season are the most among National League outfielders and rank seventh among all players this season. Wood has hit .283, with 65 RBIs, 19 doubles and 12 stolen bases through his first 86 games.

The second-year outfielder, who hit nine home runs over 79 appearances last season, will join sluggers that include Ronald Acuna of the Atlanta Braves and Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners in the Home Run Derby.

Teoscar Hernandez of the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals for last year's title. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays won the 2023 crown.

Juan Soto, who won the title in 2022, was the last Washington Nationals player to win the competition. New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso won consecutive titles in 2020 and 2021. Bryce Harper won while with the Nationals in 2018.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be held July 15 at Truist Park.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
MLB // 3 hours ago
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
July 3 (UPI) -- MLB is investigating Luis Ortiz and placed the Cleveland Guardians pitcher on nondisciplinary paid leave, the league announced Thursday. The Guardians said they were "not permitted to comment" on the reason.
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
MLB // 6 hours ago
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
July 3 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw became the latest member of MLB's exclusive 3,000-strikeouts club, painting the outside corner on Vinny Capra with a sixth-inning slider in a Los Angeles Dodgers walk-off victory at Dodger Stadium.
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
MLB // 2 days ago
Red Sox's Wilyer Abreu achieves MLB feat not seen in almost 67 years
July 1 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu achieved an MLB feat not seen in nearly 67 years in a win over the Cincinnati Reds -- an inside-the-park home run with a grand slam in the same game.
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
MLB // 6 days ago
New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles
June 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets fear that right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning injured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a win over the Atlanta Braves, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
MLB // 6 days ago
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco guilty of sexually abusing minor
June 26 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor in the Dominican Republic, but under terms of the deal, the star player's 2-year prison sentence was suspended.
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
MLB // 1 week ago
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
June 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will join Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Thursday.
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
MLB // 1 week ago
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
June 25 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte hit a first-inning home run, but was later brought to tears on the field after a fan referenced his late mother in a taunt during a win over the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.
D-backs' Carroll hopes for short IL stint after fastball breaks wrist
MLB // 1 week ago
D-backs' Carroll hopes for short IL stint after fastball breaks wrist
June 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is hopeful that his current stint on the injured list is of the short-term variety, the All-Star told reporters.
Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann
MLB // 1 week ago
Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann
June 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed veteran catcher James McCann, the team announced Monday.
Prosecutors request 5-year prison sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
MLB // 1 week ago
Prosecutors request 5-year prison sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
June 23 (UPI) -- Dominican prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old girl, they announced Monday.

Trending Stories

Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic 'executes perfectly' in Round 2 sweep
Wimbledon 2025: Novak Djokovic 'executes perfectly' in Round 2 sweep
Wimbledon: 'Mentally overwhelmed' Coco Gauff among many upset victims
Wimbledon: 'Mentally overwhelmed' Coco Gauff among many upset victims
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
Cleveland Guardians' Luis Ortiz placed on leave amid MLB probe
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw joins MLB's exclusive 3,000 strikeouts club
Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to Round 3; Tiafoe upset
Wimbledon 2025: Alcaraz, Sabalenka advance to Round 3; Tiafoe upset

Follow Us