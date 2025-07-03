July 3 (UPI) -- Clayton Kershaw became the latest member of MLB's exclusive 3,000-strikeouts club, painting the outside corner on Vinny Capra with a sixth-inning slider in a Los Angeles Dodgers walk-off victory at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw, who entered the game with 2,997 career punch outs, issued three more in the 5-4 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday in Los Angeles. He allowed nine hits and four earned runs over six innings.

"I honestly didn't pitch that great, but this was such a special night," Kershaw told reporters. "I couldn't have asked for anything more, really. It was so fun to get to be out there."

With his trio of strikeouts, Kershaw became just the 20th pitcher -- and fourth lefty -- to join the 3,000-strikeouts club. Notable members include strikeouts record holder Nolan Ryan (5,714), Randy Johnson (4,875), Roger Clemens (4,672), Justin Verlander (3,471), Max Scherzer (3,419), Greg Maddux (3,371) and Pedro Martinez (3,154).

"I understand the list the 3,000-strikeout club is," Kershaw said. "I am super grateful to be a part of that list. But at the end of the day, individual stuff comes and goes. It's just the people around you that makes it special. I'm so thankful for that and our group of guys that we have."

Scherzer joined the club in 2021, while also with the Dodgers. Kershaw joined Johnson, CC Sabathia and Steve Carlton as the only left-handed pitchers with at least 3,000 career strikeouts.

Kershaw's ninth appearance of 2025 got off to a rocky start, with the 18-year veteran allowing a triple to White Sox left fielder Austin Slater in his second exchange of the night.

Slater came in to score when designated hitter Andrew Benintendi singled two at-bats later. Dodgers catcher Will Smith tied the score with a 407-foot solo homer in the bottom of the inning. Right fielder Andy Pages followed with a 415-foot solo homer in the next inning for the Dodgers' first lead.

White Sox left fielder Austin Slater smacked a 418-foot, two-run shot off Kershaw in the top of the third. Kershaw followed by throwing three-consecutive strikes to first baseman Miguel Vargas for his first strikeout of the night. He then allowed an RBI double to catcher Edgar Quero, but that proved to be the White Sox's final run.

Kershaw allowed just two more hits over his final 3 2/3 innings. He issued career strikeout No. 2,999 to second baseman Lenyn Sosa in the top of the fifth.

Kershaw got into trouble again early in the sixth, allowing a double from center fielder Michael A. Taylor. But the Dodgers escaped danger when Smith threw out Taylor when he attempted to steal third base.

Capra then stepped to the plate to face the Dodgers legend. Kershaw started the exchange with a 90.6 mph, four-seam fastball, which earned a called strike against the White Sox third baseman. Kershaw then missed the zone with a curveball before forcing a swinging strike with a slider.

He calmly caught the next throw-back from Smith and twisted the ball in his glove before doing his patented high-legged delivery and hitting the lower-outside corner with an 85.3-mph slider.

Capra watched the pitch for a called strike, ending the inning and sending the crowd into a frenzy. Kershaw waved his cap to the fans to acknowledge the major accomplishment and their applause and cheers.

The Dodgers offense finally came alive in the ninth inning. Designated hitter Shohei Ohtani brought in their third run when he grounded into a force-out in the fourth at-bat of the frame. Shortstop Mookie Betts tied the score when he hit the next pitch to left field for a sacrifice fly.

White Sox relief pitcher Steven Wilson then walked Smith, bringing first baseman Freddie Freeman to the plate. Freeman hit the first pitch he saw to right field, plating Ohtani for the game-winning run.

"I told my teammates that individual awards are great, but if you don't have anybody to celebrate with, it doesn't matter," Kershaw said.

"To have that room full of guys, coaches, strength staff, training staff, front office, everybody just really be happy for me is just awesome. They were in it with me. It was an amazing night.

"There is a lot of gratefulness on this end for sure. We've been through it. I've been through it a lot. Ups and downs here. More downs than I can to admit. The fans, it really meant a lot. ... It was overwhelming to feel that. I don't have a lot of great words other than it's really special."

Smith and Freeman recorded two hits apiece for the Dodgers.

Quero went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk for the White Sox. Slater went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dodgers relief pitchers Lou Trivino, Alex Vesia and Will Klein did not allow a hit or run over the final three innings. They issued four strikeouts and one walk.

Kershaw, who did not earn a decision, is 4-0 with a 3.43 ERA through his first nine starts this season. The three-time Cy Young Award winner, 10-time All-Star and former MVP is 216-94 with a 2.52 ERA over his 18-year MLB tenure.

The Dodgers, who have MLB's best record (55-32), hold an 8 1/2-game lead on the San Diego Padres (46-40) in the National League West. They will host the White Sox (28-58) in the series finale at 10:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at Dodger Stadium.