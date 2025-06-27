New York Mets fear RHP Griffin Canning injured Achilles

June 27 (UPI) -- The New York Mets fear that right-handed pitcher Griffin Canning injured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during a win over the Atlanta Braves, manager Carlos Mendoza told reporters.

Canning went down in the third inning of the 4-0 victory Thursday in Flushing, N.Y. He did not return.

"We think it's an Achilles," Mendoza said at his postgame news conference. "He's getting an MRI. We're waiting for the result, but it looks like an Achilles injury. It sucks. You hate to see it, especially the way [Canning] went down right away. ... I feel sorry for the guy, especially how big he has been for us and the way he has been throwing the ball all year.

"He has been pretty consistent. It's unfortunate. You hate to see it. You feel for the guy. We've just go to wait now."

Canning's injury is just the latest blow this season to the Mets pitching staff. He is the third member of the Mets' starting rotation from Opening Day to sustain an injury in the last two weeks, joining Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill. Senga sustained a hamstring injury June 12. Megill, who is dealing with an elbow sprain, last pitched June 12.

Mets pitcher Sean Manaea, who signed a $75 million deal in free agency, was sustained an oblique strain during training camp and was recently diagnosed with a bone chip in his elbow during a minor league rehab appearance.

The Mets, who were in a scoreless tie with the Braves at the time of Canning's injury, turned to their bullpen in Thursday's win. Austin Warren, Dedniel Nunez, Ryne Stanek and Edwin Diaz combined to allow just two hits, tossed eight strikeouts and did not issue a walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Mets center fielder Tyrone Taylor plated the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. First baseman Pete Alonso doubled the lead with an RBI single in the fifth. Left fielder Jeff McNeil drove in the final two runs of the night with another RBI single in the seventh.

Alonso went 3 for 4 with an RBI and run scored. McNeil went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a walk and a strikeout. Warren, who allowed one hit over 2 1/3 innings, earned his first win this season.

Braves starter Grant Holmes allowed six hits and two runs over five innings to drop to 4-7.

Canning, who signed a one-year deal with the Mets in December, posted a career-best 3.77 ERA and went 7-3 over his first 16 appearances this season.

The Mets (48-34) own a half-game lead on the Philadelphia Phillies (47-34) in the National League East. The Braves (37-43) sit in third place, 10 games behind the division-leading Mets.

The Mets will face the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-50) at 6:40 p.m EDT Friday in Pittsburgh. The Braves will host the Phillies at 7:15 p.m. Friday in Atlanta.