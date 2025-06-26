Trending
MLB
June 26, 2025 / 8:02 PM

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco found guilty of sexually abusing minor

By Mark Moran
Share with X
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco claps after the final out of a 7-3 win over the Texas Rangers during a baseball game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2023. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI
1 of 2 | Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco claps after the final out of a 7-3 win over the Texas Rangers during a baseball game at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla., in 2023. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been found guilty of sexually abusing a minor in the Dominican Republic, but under terms of the deal, the star player's 2-year prison sentence was suspended.

Although not all of the conditions were announced, Franco must abide by rules set forth by the judge, which include abstaining from approaching underage girls with sexual intentions, Sports illustrated reported.

Franco was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl when he was 21 and an up-and-coming star with the Rays, and said then that the girl's mother had approved of the relationship.

The victim said publicly that her mother saw her relationship with Franco as a way to enrich herself and the mother is alleged to have received $1,500 a month from Franco to keep the relationship with her daughter secret.

Related

"Since I was little my mother has seen me as a way for her to benefit from both the partners she has had and my partner, and it's something that I really dislike," the minor said, according to the Dominican news outlet Noticias, which reviewed court records.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but ESPN reported that among them, Franco is prohibited from approaching minors with sexual intentions. If he fails to follow the conditions, he will serve two years in prison. Prosecutors originally sought a 5-year prison sentence.

The girl's mother, Vanessa Chevalier Almonte, was found guilty of sex trafficking and sentenced to a decade in prison, ESPN's Juan Recio reported.

Latest Headlines

World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
MLB // 7 hours ago
World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA
June 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will join Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Thursday.
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
MLB // 1 day ago
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
June 25 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte hit a first-inning home run, but was later brought to tears on the field after a fan referenced his late mother in a taunt during a win over the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.
D-backs' Carroll hopes for short IL stint after fastball breaks wrist
MLB // 2 days ago
D-backs' Carroll hopes for short IL stint after fastball breaks wrist
June 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is hopeful that his current stint on the injured list is of the short-term variety, the All-Star told reporters.
Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann
MLB // 3 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann
June 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed veteran catcher James McCann, the team announced Monday.
Prosecutors request 5-year prison sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
MLB // 3 days ago
Prosecutors request 5-year prison sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
June 23 (UPI) -- Dominican prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old girl, they announced Monday.
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
MLB // 6 days ago
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
June 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit in the face with a 105.1-mph foul ball and hospitalized, but was coherent and remained conscious, manager Kevin Cash told reporters after a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff
MLB // 6 days ago
Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff
June 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushed his San Diego Padres counterpart, Mike Shildt, as benches cleared during a ninth-inning quarrel between the MLB rivals at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
June 19 (UPI) -- Will Smith sat on the Los Angeles Dodgers bench all night before being called to the on-deck circle. He responded by hitting the third pitch he saw for a record-setting pinch-hit, walk-off home run out of Dodger Stadium.
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
MLB // 1 week ago
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
June 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Lowe clobbered a pinch-hit, two-run homer to help the Tampa Bay Rays score 12 unanswered runs and climb out of an 8-0 deficit to stun the Baltimore Orioles in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
MLB // 1 week ago
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
June 18 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced talks to sell the franchise to a group led by a Jacksonville, Fla.-based real estate developer Patrick Zalupski, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told UPI on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Faith Kipyegon finishes seconds shy of first sub-4 minute women's mile
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Indiana Fever rule out Caitlin Clark vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft

Follow Us