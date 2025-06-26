Trending
MLB
June 26, 2025 / 1:32 PM

World Baseball Classic: Royals SS Bobby Witt Jr. commits to Team USA

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. led MLB in batting average and hits in 2024. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. led MLB in batting average and hits in 2024. File Photo by Jon Robichaud/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. will join Aaron Judge and Paul Skenes on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Thursday.

Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said Thursday on MLB Network that Witt, who was a bench player at the 2023 World Baseball Classic, will take a starting role a the 2026 edition of the tournament, which will launch March 5.

"It's an honor," Witt said. "It's something I kinda dreamed about my whole entire life. Just being a part of that team a couple years ago was amazing. Now, we want to bring home the gold."

Witt went 1 for 2 in his reserve role at the last world series classic. He pinch ran in finale, which the Americans lost 3-2 to Shohei Ohtani and Japan on March 21, 2023 in Miami.

"It was really special," Witt said. "And now, just being able to kind of settle in and be a part of it is going to be very special."

Witt collected an MLB-best 211 hits and hit a league-best .332 with 32 home runs and 109 RBIs over 161 games last season, when he finished second in the American League MVP race, behind Judge. He hit .282 with 10 home runs, a league-high 27 doubles and 40 RBIs through his first 80 games this season.

DeRosa announced April 14 that Judge would make his Team USA debut and serve as captain at the World Baseball Classic. Skenes' commitment to the roster was announced about a month later.

Read More

Latest Headlines

D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
MLB // 1 day ago
D-backs' Ketel Marte brought to tears from fan taunt about late mom
June 25 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte hit a first-inning home run, but was later brought to tears on the field after a fan referenced his late mother in a taunt during a win over the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.
D-backs' Carroll hopes for short IL stint after fastball breaks wrist
MLB // 2 days ago
D-backs' Carroll hopes for short IL stint after fastball breaks wrist
June 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is hopeful that his current stint on the injured list is of the short-term variety, the All-Star told reporters.
Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann
MLB // 2 days ago
Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann
June 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed veteran catcher James McCann, the team announced Monday.
Prosecutors request 5-year prison sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
MLB // 2 days ago
Prosecutors request 5-year prison sentence for Rays' Wander Franco
June 23 (UPI) -- Dominican prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco, who faces charges of sexual abuse involving a 14-year-old girl, they announced Monday.
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
MLB // 6 days ago
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
June 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit in the face with a 105.1-mph foul ball and hospitalized, but was coherent and remained conscious, manager Kevin Cash told reporters after a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff
MLB // 6 days ago
Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff
June 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushed his San Diego Padres counterpart, Mike Shildt, as benches cleared during a ninth-inning quarrel between the MLB rivals at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
June 19 (UPI) -- Will Smith sat on the Los Angeles Dodgers bench all night before being called to the on-deck circle. He responded by hitting the third pitch he saw for a record-setting pinch-hit, walk-off home run out of Dodger Stadium.
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
MLB // 1 week ago
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
June 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Lowe clobbered a pinch-hit, two-run homer to help the Tampa Bay Rays score 12 unanswered runs and climb out of an 8-0 deficit to stun the Baltimore Orioles in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
MLB // 1 week ago
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
June 18 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced talks to sell the franchise to a group led by a Jacksonville, Fla.-based real estate developer Patrick Zalupski, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told UPI on Wednesday.
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
MLB // 1 week ago
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Gage Wood said he had one thing on his mind after tossing a strike for the final out of a historic College World Series no-hitter, which led Arkansas past Murray State and extended his season: "We're not going home."

Trending Stories

Watch live: Faith Kipyegon attempts first women's sub-4 minute mile
Watch live: Faith Kipyegon attempts first women's sub-4 minute mile
Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'
Fever waive All-Star DeWanna Bonner after union fails to 'work out'
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
Buccaneers sign coach Todd Bowles, GM Jason Licht to extensions
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
Utah Mammoth trade for Buffalo Sabres' J.J. Peterka
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft
Flagg, Harper, six trades highlight first round of 2025 NBA Draft

Follow Us