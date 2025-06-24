June 24 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll is hopeful that his current stint on the injured list is of the short-term variety, the All-Star told reporters.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Monday night at a postgame news conference that Carroll sustained a chip fracture in his left wrist. Carroll was hit in the wrist by a 91.4-mph fastball in the eighth inning of a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday in Toronto.

"I don't have too great of an understanding of what it is," Carroll said. "I know it hurts. Hoping for a shorter term [injured list stint]. I've never experienced a bone break before, so I'm still just gathering information, and [we'll] see where we're at Tuesday."

Carroll was at the plate facing a 1-2 count when Blue Jays relief pitcher Justin Bruihl tossed in the sinker. The pitch came high and inside before drilling Carroll's wrist. Carroll immediately let out a scream before walking to first base. He was removed from the game in the middle of the inning and hasn't played since.

Initial X-rays did not show a broken bone in the area, but a follow up MRI revealed the extent of the damage.

"That's still a little bit confusing to all of us," Lovullo said. "It's on the back of his hand. The impact of the ball hit the side of his hand. Just goes to show you how hard these guys are throwing."

Alek Thomas came in to replace Carroll on Wednesday. He played in center field as the Diamondbacks moved Tim Tawa to right field. Thomas and Tawa mostly alternated playing alongside Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Randal Grichuk in the Diamondbacks' outfield since Carroll left the lineup.

Carroll hit .255 with 20 home runs, an MLB-high nine triples, 44 RBIs and 10 stolen bases through his first 72 appearances this season. The Diamondbacks (40-38), who won four of their last five games, sit in fourth-place in the National League West, 7.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31).

They will take on the Chicago White Sox (25-54) at 7:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Chicago.