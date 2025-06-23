Arizona Diamondbacks sign veteran catcher James McCann

June 23 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks signed veteran catcher James McCann, the team announced Monday.

McCann, who was released Sunday by the Atlanta Braves, appeared in 42 minor league games this season. He hit .305 with six home runs and 32 RBIs.

The 2019 All-Star hit .234 with eight home runs and 31 RBIs over 65 appearances last season with the Baltimore Orioles. McCann, 35, hit .241 with 92 home runs over the first 11 years of his MLB career.

He previously spent time with the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets.

The Diamondbacks (39-38) sit in fourth place in the National League West, eight games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (48-31). They designated catcher Aramis Garcia for assignment in a corresponding transaction.