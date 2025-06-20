Trending
MLB
June 20, 2025 / 8:21 AM

Dave Roberts pushes fellow manager Mike Shildt in Dodgers-Padres tiff

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushed San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt during a ninth-inning scuffle Thursday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 4 | Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushed San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt during a ninth-inning scuffle Thursday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pushed his San Diego Padres counterpart, Mike Shildt, as benches cleared during a ninth-inning quarrel between the MLB rivals at Dodger Stadium.

The confrontation occurred after Dodgers pitcher Jack Little hit Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. with a 93-mph fastball Thursday in Los Angeles. Home plate umpire Marvin Hudson ejected Shildt and Roberts.

"The fact of the matter is it's a good rivalry," Shildt told reporters. "It's a good, hard-fought baseball rivalry. I don't want it to get to a point it got to and accelerated to. But we got to the ninth not in isolation. We got to the ninth over a combination of things."

Tensions steamed throughout the series after earlier perceived infractions and eventually boiled over in the finale of the series, which included eight hit-by-pitch sequences. Ohtani and Tatis were hit twice each.

"They like to pitch in, they are aggressive pitching in," Shildt said. "That's fine. People pitch Tati in. He's been hit five times by this group and played a lot of dodgeball."

The Padres carried a 5-0 lead into the top of the ninth Thursday at Dodger Stadium.

Little struck out Padres third baseman Martin Maldonado to lead off the inning. Tatis then settled in against the rookie right-handed relief pitcher, who was making his MLB debut. Little painted the bottom-inside corner with a strike to start the exchange. He then missed the zone with a splitter. He hit Tatis in the left arm with his final fling.

Tatis immediately fell to the ground. Shildt proceeded to step out of the Padres dugout and shouted toward the field, before focusing his attention on Roberts. The Dodgers' manager then walked up the steps and toward Shildt before using his right arm to nudge the Padres manager, triggering more chaos as both benches spilled onto the field.

Players eventually returned to the dugouts and the game resumed. Trenton Brooks replaced Tatis as a pinch runner, but was stranded as Little retired Padres first baseman Luis Arraez and third baseman Manny Machado to end the inning.

Padres relief pitcher Sean Reynolds walked Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez and third baseman Max Muncy to start the bottom of the ninth. Left fielder Andy Pages flew out to left center in the next exchange.

Relief pitcher Robert Suarez, who replaced Reynolds, then allowed an RBI single to Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman and an RBI groundout to center fielder Hyeseong Kim, bringing Ohtani to the plate.

Suarez missed the strike zone with three-consecutive fastballs before hitting Ohtani in the upper back area with a 99.8-mph heater. Fans yelled in response to the hit, but Ohtani looked toward the Dodgers bench and waved his teammates off so they didn't run on the field.

Hudson ejected Suarez and Padres bench coach Brian Esposito in response to the hit-by-pitch.

Yuki Matsui, who replaced Suarez, walked Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas in the next exchange. He then threw a wild pitch, giving the Dodgers their third and final run. Matsui struck out catcher Dalton Rushing to end the night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that there was "no intent there," when asked about Little hitting Tatis. He also said Shildt bothered him by staring him down when he came out of the Padres dugout.

"I think anyone would understand there's no intent there," Roberts said. "And even by my reaction, I didn't feel good about Tatis, a great player, good guy, getting hit. I didn't feel good about it.

"So, as [Shildt] comes out, and he's yelling at me and staring me down, that bothers me, because, to be quite frank, that's the last thing I want. ... I took that personal because I understand the game and know that it doesn't feel good to get hit, but understand, again, intent versus clearly no intent."

Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with a home run, double, three runs scored and an RBI in the win. Second baseman Jake Cronenworth went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI for the Padres. Designated hitter Jose Iglesias drove in two runs in the win.

Tatis went 0 for 4, while Ohtani went 1 for 4 for the Dodgers. Second baseman Tommy Edman reached base four times. He went 2 for 2 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored.

Padres starter Ryan Bergert allowed three hits and no runs over 4 2/3 innings, but was not on record for a decision. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto allowed seven hits and three runs over 6 1/3 innings to drop to 6-6 this season.

Shildt said Tatis was taken back for X-rays, which returned negative results. The Padres outfielder hit .270 with 13 home runs, 15 stolen bases and 31 RBIs through his first 72 games this season.

"The initial X-ray was negative, but it's not in a good place," Shildt said of Tatis. "You are messing with people's careers, messing with people's seasons. But again, we've got a guy in there getting drilled and getting X-rays. That's not good enough. That's not cool, man. He's our dude and I've got him. I've got our whole club."

The Padres (40-34) are 3-7 over their last 10 games and sit in third place in the National League West, five games behind the division-leading Dodgers (46-30).

"Before this series -- and I can back this up with complete evidence and track records speak for themselves -- teams I manage don't get into altercations like this because teams I manage don't throw at people," Shildt said.

"But, also, teams I manage don't take anything. And after a while, I'm not going to take it. I'm not going to take it on behalf of Tati or on behalf of our team, intentional or unintentional. It's really that simple. That's how this game is played.

"If you want to call that old school, then yeah we'll play old-school baseball."

The Padres will host the Kansas City Royals (37-38) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Friday in San Diego. The Dodgers, who lead the National League in wins, will host the Washington Nationals (31-44) at 10:10 p.m. Friday at Dodger Stadium.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
MLB // 4 minutes ago
Tampa Bay Rays' Hunter Bigge hit in face with 105-mph foul ball
June 20 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Hunter Bigge was hit in the face with a 105.1-mph foul ball and hospitalized, but was coherent and remained conscious, manager Kevin Cash told reporters after a loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
MLB // 1 day ago
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
June 19 (UPI) -- Will Smith sat on the Los Angeles Dodgers bench all night before being called to the on-deck circle. He responded by hitting the third pitch he saw for a record-setting pinch-hit, walk-off home run out of Dodger Stadium.
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
MLB // 1 day ago
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
June 19 (UPI) -- Brandon Lowe clobbered a pinch-hit, two-run homer to help the Tampa Bay Rays score 12 unanswered runs and climb out of an 8-0 deficit to stun the Baltimore Orioles in Tampa, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
MLB // 1 day ago
Tampa Bay Rays negotiating potential sale to Jacksonville developer
June 18 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays are in advanced talks to sell the franchise to a group led by a Jacksonville, Fla.-based real estate developer Patrick Zalupski, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told UPI on Wednesday.
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
MLB // 3 days ago
College World Series: Gage Wood throws first no-hitter in 65 years
June 17 (UPI) -- Gage Wood said he had one thing on his mind after tossing a strike for the final out of a historic College World Series no-hitter, which led Arkansas past Murray State and extended his season: "We're not going home."
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
MLB // 4 days ago
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
June 16 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants sent their clubhouse a major message by pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for All-Star infielder Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames said.
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
MLB // 4 days ago
Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
June 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for the first time since 2023, with a start against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced.
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
MLB // 1 week ago
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
June 10 (UPI) -- Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke delivered one of the best catches of the 2025 MLB season, sprinting to the edge of Angel Stadium, jamming a cleat into the outfield wall and robbing a would-be Los Angeles Angels home run.
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
June 9 (UPI) -- Slugger Aaron Judge said a jab aimed at the New York Yankees from the Boston Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins was on his mind just before he crushed a fastball from the right-handed pitcher for a 436-foot, first-inning homer.
Twins' Pablo Lopez out up to three months with shoulder injury
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Twins' Pablo Lopez out up to three months with shoulder injury
June 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and will miss 8 to 12 weeks, the team announced.

Trending Stories

Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Florida Panthers appear to have damaged Stanley Cup
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
Dodgers' Will Smith hits record third pinch-hit, walk-off home run
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
Pro Bowl linebacker C.J.Mosley retires from NFL
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
Rays overcome 8-run deficit in MLB's largest comeback of season
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7
NBA Finals: Desperate Pacers find 'belief' vs. Thunder, force Game 7

Follow Us