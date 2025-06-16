MLB
June 16, 2025 / 7:32 AM / Updated at 7:39 AM

Shohei Ohtani to make mound debut for LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the first time since 2023 when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Shohei Ohtani will pitch for the first time since 2023 when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani will return to the mound for the first time since 2023, with a start against the San Diego Padres on Monday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

"Shohei is getting antsy, which is a good thing for us," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers will host the Padres at 10:10 p.m. EDT at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani, who leads the American League with 25 home runs, went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA over 23 starts in 2023. He underwent a second surgery on his right elbow in September of that year and hasn't pitched since Aug. 23, 2023.

Ohtani is expected to pitch for one or two innings in his highly anticipated Dodgers pitching debut.

"The anticipation here for the game is, man, it's going to be bananas when it happens," Roberts said.

"There's been a lot of anticipation. I think we've done it the right way as far as our process. ... I think that it's great for the game. It's good for our team. Our guys are excited about this potential. Obviously, most importantly, I'm excited for Shohei."

The right-handed pitcher went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA over the first 86 starts of his career, all of which came with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani is hitting .297 with 41 RBIs and 11 stolen bases, in addition to his 25 home runs this season. He also leads MLB with 73 runs scored and leads the American League in slugging percentage (.642), on-base plus slugging percentage (1.034) and total bases (179).

The Dodgers (43-29) lead the National League West, with a two-game edge on the San Francisco Giants (41-31). The Padres sit in third place (39-31), three games behind the division-leading Dodgers.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
MLB // 3 minutes ago
SF Giants send message in obtaining Rafael Devers from Boston Red Sox
June 16 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants sent their clubhouse a major message by pulling the trigger on a blockbuster trade for All-Star infielder Rafael Devers, shortstop Willy Adames said.
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
MLB // 6 days ago
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
June 10 (UPI) -- Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke delivered one of the best catches of the 2025 MLB season, sprinting to the edge of Angel Stadium, jamming a cleat into the outfield wall and robbing a would-be Los Angeles Angels home run.
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
MLB // 6 days ago
Yankees' Judge says he thought about Red Sox jab before 436-foot homer
June 9 (UPI) -- Slugger Aaron Judge said a jab aimed at the New York Yankees from the Boston Red Sox's Hunter Dobbins was on his mind just before he crushed a fastball from the right-handed pitcher for a 436-foot, first-inning homer.
Twins' Pablo Lopez out up to three months with shoulder injury
MLB // 1 week ago
Twins' Pablo Lopez out up to three months with shoulder injury
June 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and will miss 8 to 12 weeks, the team announced.
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
MLB // 1 week ago
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
June 3 (UPI) -- Japanese sports icon Shigeo Nagashima, known as the country's "Mr. Pro Baseball," died from pneumonia Tuesday, Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants announced. He was 89.
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
June 2 (UPI) -- Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, is headed to the big leagues, a source familiar with the move confirmed Monday. He is expected to make his Kansas City Royals debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
MLB // 2 weeks ago
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB agreed to partner with Athletes Unlimited Softball League, while providing sales and marketing efforts, promotional support and broadcasts, the league announced Thursday.
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
May 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa off the concussion injured list, the team announced Friday. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
May 20 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will speak to Juan Soto about hustling after the star outfielder was slow to get out of the batter's box during a loss to the Boston Red Sox, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Trending Stories

NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
NHL: Panthers defeat Oilers 5-2, move within one game of Stanley Cup
U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win
U.S. Open golf: J.J. Spaun conquers Oakmont for first major win
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
NBA Finals: Thunder ride Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Game 4 comeback
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery
Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery

Follow Us