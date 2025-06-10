Trending
MLB
June 10, 2025 / 8:22 AM

Athletics' Denzel Clarke nearly jumps over wall with home run robbery

By Alex Butler
June 10 (UPI) -- Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke delivered one of the best catches of the 2025 MLB season, sprinting to the edge of Angel Stadium, jamming a cleat into the outfield wall and robbing a would-be Los Angeles Angels home run.

The sensational snag occurred in the bottom of the first inning of the 7-4 loss on Monday in Anaheim, Calif.

"I'm always very tentative to say this was the best one," Clarke told reporters, according to MLB.com. "But I think this is probably the best one I've ever made."

Angels shortstop Zach Neto started the half inning with a ground out. Nolan Schanuel then stepped in against Athletics starter Grant Holman. The right-handed pitcher missed the strike zone with a 93.7-mph fastball to start the exchange. He then fired in an 86.8-mph splitter.

The Angels first baseman connected with the middle-of-the-zone heave. The ball sailed 101.8 mph to Clarke's right as he started his sprint toward the fence.

Clarke eventually reached the warning track, left his feet and placed his right arm on top of the wall. He extended his left arm and snagged the ball, which was sailing several feet above the wall before being brought back into play.

The Athletics outfielder, who briefly balanced his entire body on top of the wall, landed on his feet and screamed in celebration.

Holman expressed shock by holding his arms over his head with his glove on top of his hat. Schanuel, who also was perplexed, briefly stared into the outfield before turning back and walking to the Angles dugout.

"That play was pretty phenomenal," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "I asked our bench coach Darren Bush, 'If he had fallen over the fence, how would they have ruled that?' That's about as far over a fence you can get without going over and making a play. We talk about his range. The package is instinct, reaction and speed.

"He's got it all."

Clarke went on to make a diving catch for another out in the top of the fourth and a sliding snag in the bottom of the sixth. He went 0 for 2 at the plate in the loss.

Neto, Schanuel and designated hitter Mike Trout hit consecutive RBI singles in the bottom of the third to give the Angels a 3-0 lead, which they never lost. Angels center fielder Jo Adell hit a 379-foot solo homer in the bottom of the fourth. The Athletics scored two runs in the eighth and another two in the ninth, but could not close their deficit.

Neto, Schanuel and Adell recorded two hits apiece in the win. Athletics third baseman Matt Muncy and pinch hitter J.J. Bleday each homered in the loss.

Angels starter Yusei Kikuchi allowed just one hit over 7 1/3 shutout innings to improve to 2-5 this season.

Clarke, the Athletics' No. 6 prospect, won the Electric Play of the Week each of the past two weeks for separate snags he made against the Toronto Blue Jays. He became the second player to claim the honor in consecutive weeks, joining Riley Greene (2022).

Clarke, who made his MLB debut May 23, hit .216 with a home run, three RBIs and three stolen bases through his first 16 appearances. The Athletics (26-42) sit in last place in the American League West, 6.5 games behind the third-place Angels (31-34) and 11.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros (36-29).

The Angels will host the Athletics in the second game of the series at 9:38 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Angel Stadium.

