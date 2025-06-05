Trending
MLB
June 5, 2025 / 8:40 AM

Twins' Pablo Lopez out up to three months with shoulder injury

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez strained his right shoulder during a win over the Athletics on Tuesday in West Sacramento, Calif. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez strained his right shoulder during a win over the Athletics on Tuesday in West Sacramento, Calif. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and will miss 8 to 12 weeks, the team announced.

The Twins announced Lopez's diagnosis and potential timeline for return Wednesday night.

The right-handed pitcher sustained the injury in the fifth inning of a win over the Athletics on Tuesday in West Sacramento, Calif. He pulled himself out of the game after attempting to warmup before the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli initially said a preliminary examination of the shoulder revealed a lat strain and that the pitcher was likely headed to the injured list.

Related

"We're just going to aim at getting back on the field in the most responsible fashion and let him heal up fully," Baldelli told reporters on Wednesday. "But I truly believe he's going to be out there pitching for us, and probably not at the very end of the year. We're talking like he'll be able to pitch significantly for us this year.

"We're going to stay optimistic and let him do his thing."

Lopez went 5-3 and posted the best ERA (2.82) among Twins starters through his first 11 starts this season. He allowed 51 hits and 19 earned runs, while tossing 61 strikeouts and issuing 14 walks over his first 60 2/3 innings pitched of 2025.

"I was hopeful," Lopez said Wednesday, when asked about the injury. "I'm not going to lie to you guys. I was hopeful, based on the things I felt, the way I was feeling this morning. I was like, 'It feels more like soreness really than anything.' I was hoping it was going to be a Grade 1."

The eight-year veteran went 15-10 with a 4.08 ERA over 32 starts last season. He went 11-8 with a 3.66 ERA over another 32 starts in 2023 en route to his first All-Star selection.

"The mental side is what's going to be eating me alive for a while," Lopez said. "It's just that itch, knowing that every day that passes is games I'm not participating in. So, the options are simple. I either choose to drown myself in tears of sorrow, or I choose to power through, grow internally, externally, grow physically, grow emotionally, and just make sure that when the time comes, that I will be able to come back."

The Twins (34-27) sit in second place in the American League Central, six games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers (41-22). They will face the Athletics (23-40) in a series finale at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in West Sacramento.

Latest Headlines

Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
MLB // 2 days ago
Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89
June 3 (UPI) -- Japanese sports icon Shigeo Nagashima, known as the country's "Mr. Pro Baseball," died from pneumonia Tuesday, Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants announced. He was 89.
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
MLB // 2 days ago
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
MLB // 3 days ago
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
June 2 (UPI) -- Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, is headed to the big leagues, a source familiar with the move confirmed Monday. He is expected to make his Kansas City Royals debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB agreed to partner with Athletes Unlimited Softball League, while providing sales and marketing efforts, promotional support and broadcasts, the league announced Thursday.
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
May 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa off the concussion injured list, the team announced Friday. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
May 20 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will speak to Juan Soto about hustling after the star outfielder was slow to get out of the batter's box during a loss to the Boston Red Sox, manager Carlos Mendoza said.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
May 16 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani homered twice in a thrashing of the Athletics, but was on the wrong end of another rare feat when he struck out against a position player during an eventful 19-2 Los Angeles Dodgers victory.
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
May 14 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter, who spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire from baseball, he announced Wednesday.
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
May 13 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who was banished from Major League Baseball for gambling on the game, has been removed from the league's permanently ineligible list and could be a contender for the Hall of Fame, MLB announced Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
May 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will join captain Aaron Judge on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event
FanDuel bans bettor after Gabby Thomas heckled at track event
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Gauff ousts Keys, Boisson nets upset to set up French Open semifinal
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
Stanley Cup Final: Oilers rally past Panthers in Game 1 overtime
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
Seattle Seahawks commit to 'tremendous' QB Sam Darnold
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat
McDavid, 'comfortable' Oilers vie to stop Panthers Stanley Cup repeat

Follow Us