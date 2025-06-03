Trending
MLB
June 3, 2025 / 9:07 AM

Japan's Shigeo Nagashima, known as 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' dies at 89

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Shigeo Nagashima (L) managed former New York Yankees star Hideki Matsui during his time with Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
Shigeo Nagashima (L) managed former New York Yankees star Hideki Matsui during his time with Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Japanese sports icon Shigeo Nagashima, known as the country's "Mr. Pro Baseball," died from pneumonia Tuesday, Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants announced. He was 89.

The Giants said Nagashima died at 6:39 a.m. local time Tuesday at a hospital in Tokyo. The team plans to establish a memorial Wednesday and Thursday in the main square of Giants Town Stadium.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences," the Giants said in a statement.

Nagashima, who played third base, signed his first professional contract in 1957. He helped the Giants win nine-consecutive Japan Series titles from 1965 to 1973, while scooping up batting titles and MVP awards.

Related

He hit .305 with 2,471 hits and 444 home runs over his 17-year playing career, and he was inducted into Japan's Baseball Hall of Fame in 1988.

Several MLB clubs attempted to lure Nagashima to the United States, but were unable to purchase his contract. He later became the Giants' manager and then worked as a TV commentator, but eventually returned to the dugout to help the Giants win two Japan Series crowns. He was made the Giants' lifetime honorary manager because of his dugout success.

"Hearing the tragic news, I cannot find words to express my feelings," Giants owner Toshikazu Yamaguchi said in a statement issued to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper. "In my childhood, the Giants meant a team with Mr. Nagashima. That sentiment still has not changed.

"He was a man with a burning spirit who was difficult to defeat, and he had a bright personality like the shining sun. He was a superstar who physically symbolized the age of rapid economic growth. He was 'Mr. Pro Baseball,' who led the nation's baseball world.

"Even after he began suffering from the illness, his passion for baseball never waned and he encouraged managers, coaches and players. His aims will surely be carried on by his junior fellows."

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani were among others who praised Nagashima. Ishiba told reporters that Nagashima was "like the shining sun and a symbol of hope to everyone."

Ohtani posted several pictures of himself alongside Nagashima on his social media accounts.

"May your soul rest in peace," Ohtani wrote.

Notable deaths of 2025

Jill Sobule
Jill Sobule attends the GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 30, 2023. Sobule, the singer-songwriter behind "I Kissed a Girl," "Living Color" and "Supermodel," died at the age of 66 on May 2 from a house fire. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
MLB // 2 hours ago
Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025
June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
MLB // 1 day ago
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
June 2 (UPI) -- Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, is headed to the big leagues, a source familiar with the move confirmed Monday. He is expected to make his Kansas City Royals debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB agreed to partner with Athletes Unlimited Softball League, while providing sales and marketing efforts, promotional support and broadcasts, the league announced Thursday.
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
May 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa off the concussion injured list, the team announced Friday. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
May 20 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will speak to Juan Soto about hustling after the star outfielder was slow to get out of the batter's box during a loss to the Boston Red Sox, manager Carlos Mendoza said.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
May 16 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani homered twice in a thrashing of the Athletics, but was on the wrong end of another rare feat when he struck out against a position player during an eventful 19-2 Los Angeles Dodgers victory.
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
May 14 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter, who spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire from baseball, he announced Wednesday.
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
May 13 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who was banished from Major League Baseball for gambling on the game, has been removed from the league's permanently ineligible list and could be a contender for the Hall of Fame, MLB announced Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
May 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will join captain Aaron Judge on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
May 13 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves' Florida Complex League affiliate, the Braves announced.

Trending Stories

Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54

Follow Us