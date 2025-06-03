Trending
MLB
June 3, 2025 / 8:00 AM

Angels' Mike Trout clobbers longest homer at Fenway in 2025

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs during a win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday in Boston. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs during a win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday in Boston. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Mike Trout waved his Old Hickory through the zone and dented a 3-1 fastball, sending it over the Green Monster for his first home run since coming off the injured list and the longest hit so far this season in Boston.

Trout chopped the 454-foot, three-run shot over the famous left field fence in the top of the first inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 7-6 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park. He went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

"That wall is big out there, so you have to hit them real high," Trout said on the FanDuel Sports Network broadcast.

Trout, who came off the injured list Friday, is 8 for 14 (.571) with a double, homer and five RBIs since his return. He raised his season average from .179 to .225 over the four-game stretch since the end of the hiatus, which was triggered by a bruised left knee.

"Anybody that knows Mike Trout shouldn't be surprised," Angels manager Ron Washington told reporters. "The only surprise you should have is that he's missed some days.

"Mike Trout can still do a lot of things that a lot of people can't do. He's showing that."

Shortstop Zach Neto and center fielder Joe Adell also homered in the opening frame to help the Angels become the first visiting team to hit three homers in the first inning since Fenway Park opened in 1912.

Neto started the slugfest with a 389-foot leadoff shot off Red Sox starter Richard Fitts. The Angels scored their second run when right fielder Jorge Soler reached on a fielding error, which brought Trout to the plate with two runners on base.

The three-time MVP took a slider for a ball before fouling off a fastball. He then watched two more pitches miss the zone. Trout proceeded to send Fitts' next offering -- a 95.4-mph four-seem fastball -- 112.1 mph to left field, clearing the iconic outfield wall and giving the Angels a 5-0 lead.

Adell settled in two at-bats later. He smashed Fitts' first offering to left center for a 404-foot solo shot.

The Red Sox eventually answered with a run in the third and four more in the fifth, cutting the deficit to one. Adell returned to the plate to start the sixth and smashed another initial offering over the outfield wall for a 394-foot homer, giving the Angels a 7-5 advantage.

Center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela cut into the lead with a 384-foot solo homer in the eighth, but the Red Sox never scored again.

Adell went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Angels. Angels starter Tyler Anderson allowed seven hits and five runs over 4 1/3 innings, but was not on record for a decision. Veteran closer Kenley Jansen pitched a hitless ninth to earn his 12 save this season.

Fitts allowed four hits and six runs to drop to 0-3 this season. Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran went 3 for 5 with two runs scored in the loss. First baseman Romy Gonzalez and Rafaela recorded two hits apiece for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox (29-33) will host the Angels (27-34) in Game 2 of the series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
MLB // 1 day ago
Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone
June 2 (UPI) -- Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, is headed to the big leagues, a source familiar with the move confirmed Monday. He is expected to make his Kansas City Royals debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB agreed to partner with Athletes Unlimited Softball League, while providing sales and marketing efforts, promotional support and broadcasts, the league announced Thursday.
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list
May 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa off the concussion injured list, the team announced Friday. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running
May 20 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will speak to Juan Soto about hustling after the star outfielder was slow to get out of the batter's box during a loss to the Boston Red Sox, manager Carlos Mendoza said.
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
May 16 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani homered twice in a thrashing of the Athletics, but was on the wrong end of another rare feat when he struck out against a position player during an eventful 19-2 Los Angeles Dodgers victory.
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
May 14 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter, who spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire from baseball, he announced Wednesday.
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
May 13 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who was banished from Major League Baseball for gambling on the game, has been removed from the league's permanently ineligible list and could be a contender for the Hall of Fame, MLB announced Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
May 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will join captain Aaron Judge on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
May 13 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves' Florida Complex League affiliate, the Braves announced.
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
MLB // 3 weeks ago
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
May 12 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies, who fired manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond after an "unacceptable" 7-33 start, will turn to third base coach Warren Schaeffer as their interim manager, owner Dick Monfort announced.

Trending Stories

Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
Utah Jazz hire Boston Celtics' Austin Ainge to head basketball operations
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Coco Gauff, Mirra Andreeva reach French Open quarterfinals
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Derby winner Mystik Dan finally wins again
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Former ESPN 'Sports Science' host John Brenkus dies at 54
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov becomes NHL's first dual Selke-Clancy winner

Follow Us