MLB
June 2, 2025 / 8:05 AM

Kansas City Royals to promote top prospect Jac Caglianone

By Alex Butler
June 2 (UPI) -- Jac Caglianone, one of the top prospects in baseball, is headed to the big leagues, a source familiar with the move confirmed Monday. He is expected to make his Kansas City Royals debut against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Caglianone is the No. 10 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The former Florida Gators first baseman, who joined the Royals as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, also spent time as an outfielder and designated hitter this season in the minor leagues.

He hit .322 with 15 home runs and 56 RBIs over 50 games this year between stints with the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers and Double-A Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Caglianone homered six times in an eight-game stretch with the Storm Chasers, which spanned from May 22 to Friday.

The Royals (31-29) sit in fourth place in the American League Central, eight games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers (39-21). They hit an MLB-low 34 home runs through their first 30 games of the season.

The Royals will take on the Cardinals (33-26) in a three-game series opener at 7:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday in St. Louis.

