May 29, 2025 / 11:42 AM

MLB to buy stake in women's Athletics Unlimited Softball League, grow sport

By Alex Butler
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the league is committed to building a "sustainable and impactful league that drives fandom" through an investment in the AUSL. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
May 29 (UPI) -- MLB agreed to partner with Athletes Unlimited Softball League, while providing sales and marketing efforts, promotional support and broadcasts, the league announced Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the transaction declined to detail specific financial terms, but said MLB is making a "substantial investment" in the women's league, which will start its first season June 7.

"Major League Baseball's investment in the AUSL represents an opportunity to support softball's long-term growth and expand our engagement with these outstanding athletes and their fans," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a news release.

"As a part of our broader commitment to growing softball and creating more opportunities for women and girls in sports, this agreement reflects our confidence in [AUSL commissioner] Kim Ng's leadership, the AUSL vision, and the incredible talent of its athletes.

"During this extraordinarily exciting time for women's sports, we want softball to thrive. MLB is committed to help build a sustainable and impactful league that drives fandom, serves the softball community and benefits all female athletes."

Select AUSL games will air on MLB Network and MLB.TV, in addition to on ESPN platforms. MLB's financial investment also will assist with league operation costs and growth initiatives.

The first MLB Network broadcast will air at 7:30 p.m. EDT June 7 from Wichita, Kan. MLB plans to promote ASUL athletes and storylines on digital platforms and incorporate those efforts into MLB events, including the postseason and All-Star Game.

"This is a watershed moment for women's sports and especially for softball," Ng said.

"MLB's investment will supercharge our efforts to build the sustainable professional league this sport has long deserved, and sends a powerful message about the value of female athletes and the importance of creating professional opportunities for them.

"Together, we're going to reach new fans and inspire the next generation of softball players."

The Bandits, Blaze, Talons and Volts will play 24 games apiece during the AUSL's inaugural season, which will end July 23. The AUSL Championship will be held July 26 to 28 at the University of Alabama. A group of 60 players will compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup in August.

