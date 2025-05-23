Trending
May 23, 2025 / 1:55 PM

Minnesota Twins activate Carlos Correa from concussion injured list

By Alex Butler
Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is expected to be in the lineup against the Kansas City Royals on Friday in Minneapolis. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 23 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins activated shortstop Carlos Correa off the concussion injured list, the team announced Friday. He is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

Correa sustained the concussion when he ran into outfielder Byron Buxton during a win over the Baltimore Orioles on May 15 in Baltimore. Both players were placed on the seven-day concussion list.

Correa hit .236 with two home runs and 13 RBIs through his first 41 appearances this season. The two-time All-Star hit .310 with 14 home runs and 54 RBIs over 86 appearances in 2024.

The Twins (27-22) are tied with the Cleveland Guardians (27-22) for second place in the American League Central, five games behind the division-leading Detroit Tigers (33-18).

On Thursday, the Twins optioned infielder Ryan Fitzgerald to Triple-A St. Paul. They sent infielder-catcher Mickey Gasper to St. Paul in a corresponding move.

The Twins will host the fourth-place Royals (28-23) in the first game of a three-game series at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Minneapolis.

