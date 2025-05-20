Trending
MLB
May 20, 2025 / 7:57 AM

Mets to advise $765M outfielder Juan Soto on hustle after slow running

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Manager Carlos Mendoza (R) said the New York Mets will speak to star outfielder Juan Soto about hustling after his performance against the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI
1 of 5 | Manager Carlos Mendoza (R) said the New York Mets will speak to star outfielder Juan Soto about hustling after his performance against the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The New York Mets will speak to Juan Soto about hustling after the star outfielder was slow to get out of the batter's box during a loss to the Boston Red Sox, manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Soto, who signed a 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets in December, went 1 for 4 in the 3-1 setback Monday in Boston. He hit a ground out in his first at-bat and grounded into a double play in the third inning.

Soto returned to the plate in the sixth. He smashed a 93.8-mph fastball to left field. Soto briefly stood at home, watching the ball before it hit two-thirds of the way up the Green Monster, Fenway Park's iconic outfield wall.

He ended up on first base, but could have potentially made it to second if he had sprinted out of the batter's box. Soto stole second base during the next at-bat. He moved to third when fellow outfielder Brandon Nimmo grounded into a double play, but was eventually stranded on base.

"We will talk to him about it," Mendoza said Monday, when asked about Soto's jog out of the batter's box. "Obviously, someone gets ahold of one and knows when he gets it, it's Juan. He thought he had it. With the wind and all that, in this ballpark, with that wall right there, you've gotta get out of the box.

"Yeah, we'll discuss that."

Soto, who also appeared to be slow out of the box on a close play at first base in a loss Sunday to the New York Yankees, told reporters that he thought he was "hustling pretty hard" in Monday's setback.

"I think I've been hustling pretty hard," Soto said. "If you saw it [Monday], you could tell."

Soto, who grounded out in the top of the eighth, is hitting .246 with eight home runs and 20 RBIs through 47 games this season. He hit .288 with a career-high 41 home runs and 109 RBIs over 157 appearances last year for the Yankees.

The Mets (29-19) will face the Red Sox (24-25) in the second game of the series at 6:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Fenway Park.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
MLB // 3 days ago
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani obliterates two homers, strikes out vs. Athletics position player
May 16 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani homered twice in a thrashing of the Athletics, but was on the wrong end of another rare feat when he struck out against a position player during an eventful 19-2 Los Angeles Dodgers victory.
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
MLB // 5 days ago
Longtime St. Louis Cardinals infielder Matt Carpenter retires from baseball
May 14 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter, who spent 12 of his 14 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire from baseball, he announced Wednesday.
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
MLB // 6 days ago
Pete Rose, 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson reinstated to MLB, eligible for Hall of Fame
May 13 (UPI) -- Pete Rose, who was banished from Major League Baseball for gambling on the game, has been removed from the league's permanently ineligible list and could be a contender for the Hall of Fame, MLB announced Tuesday.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
MLB // 6 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic
May 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will join captain Aaron Judge on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
MLB // 6 days ago
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
May 13 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves' Florida Complex League affiliate, the Braves announced.
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
MLB // 1 week ago
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
May 12 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies, who fired manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond after an "unacceptable" 7-33 start, will turn to third base coach Warren Schaeffer as their interim manager, owner Dick Monfort announced.
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
MLB // 1 week ago
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
May 8 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to their 2025 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
Freddie Freeman triple helps Los Angeles Dodgers dominate Miami Marlins
MLB // 1 week ago
Freddie Freeman triple helps Los Angeles Dodgers dominate Miami Marlins
MIAMI, May 7 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman nearly brushed the dirt with his bat barrel, raking through the bottom of the strike zone for a bases-clearing triple to help the Los Angeles Dodgers dominate the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Marlins overcome Ohtani blast, snap skid with walk-off win vs. Dodgers
MLB // 1 week ago
Marlins overcome Ohtani blast, snap skid with walk-off win vs. Dodgers
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Jesus Sanchez snuck a bases-loaded single through the infield to lift the Miami Marlins to a narrow, extra-innings win over Shohei Ohtani and the MLB-best Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers place Teoscar Hernandez on injured list, timetable unknown
MLB // 1 week ago
Los Angeles Dodgers place Teoscar Hernandez on injured list, timetable unknown
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured list due to a Grade 1 left groin strain, they announced Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Winners of Kentucky Derby, Preakness horse races might meet in Belmont Stakes
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Thunder credit 'zombie' Nuggets for improvement, push into Western Conference finals
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Brad Machand, Florida Panthers sensed Toronto Maple Leafs' pressure toll before Game 7 win
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
Philadelphia Eagles, coach Nick Sirianni agree to multi-year contract extension
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes
Meet the 9 horses running in Saturday's Preakness Stakes

Follow Us