May 16 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani homered twice in a thrashing of the Athletics, but was on the wrong end of another rare feat when he struck out against a position player during an eventful 19-2 Los Angeles Dodgers victory.

The Dodgers designated hitter went 2 for 5 with six RBIs and two runs scored in the win Thursday at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani is now hitting .310 on the season and is tied with New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and the Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber for the league lead in home runs (15).

More than 51,000 fans were in attendance to watch Ohtani's exploits, buying up tickets on his bobblehead night. The Dodgers clubbed five home runs and totaled 18 hits. Betts was one of six Dodgers players to reach base multiple times.

"We need some more," Roberts said, when asked about Ohtani's bobblehead nights. "I think that four or five a year isn't enough, because when he has a bobblehead night, he seems to really perform."

Catcher Shea Langeliers gave the Athletics a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the top of the first. But that Athletics advantage was short-lived.

First baseman Freddie Freeman plated shortstop Mookie Betts with a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the inning. Third baseman Max Muncy hit a 408-foot, two-run homer three pitches later for a 3-1 Dodgers lead.

Athletics second baseman Max Schuemann hit his first homer of the season in the top of the second. Ohtani responded with an RBI sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second. Betts followed with an RBI single. Muncy scored Betts with another RBI single two at-bats later for a 6-2 lead.

Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim brought in catcher Dalton Rushing with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. Ohtani then walked to the plate with two runners on base.

The Dodgers sensation proceeded to send a 2-0 changeup to left center field for a 382-foot, three-run homer. Dodgers right fielder Andy Pages clubbed another three-run homer later in the inning for a 13-2 advantage.

Ohtani returned to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, with Kim standing on first base. He worked a 3-1 count before smashing a 90.3-mph sinker to center for a 418-foot, two-run blast.

Dodgers outfielder James Outman added to the lead with a 400-foot solo shot in the sixth.

The Athletics, who were short on arms because of the Dodgers' explosion, put backup catcher Jhonny Pereda on the mound in the bottom of the eighth. Kim hit an RBI double in the third at-bat of the inning for a 17-2 lead.

Ohtani then came to the plate. Pereda found the strike zone with a 62.9-mph fastball to start that exchange. He missed the zone with his second offering. Ohtani fouled off the next two pitches. Pereda heaved in an 89.4-mph fastball for his last pitch. Ohtani got a piece of the ball, but tipped it into Langeliers' mitt for a strikeout.

Pereda smirked after accomplishing the rare feat. He then tossed the ball into the Athletics dugout for a keepsake.

"I wasn't even trying to punch him out, I just wanted to face him," Pereda said. "That's the only batter I want to face."

Veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas hit an RBI single in the next at-bat. Muncy brought in the final run of the night with a sacrifice fly two at-bats later.

Muncy went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Kim went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, four runs and two walks.

Ohtani is hitting .374 with nine home runs and 20 RBIs over his last 18 games. He hit seven of those homers over his last 10 appearances. The Dodgers, who are tied with the Detroit Tigers for the best record (29-15) in MLB, own a one-game lead on the San Diego Padres (27-15) in the National League West.

The Athletics (22-22) sit in fourth place in the American League West, two games behind the division-leading Seattle Mariners (23-19).

The Dodgers will host Ohtani's former team, the Los Angeles Angels (17-25), at 10:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Los Angeles. The Angels sit in last place in the American League West, six games behind the Mariners.

The Athletics will battle the San Francisco Giants (25-19), who sit in third place in the National League West, at 10:15 p.m. Friday in San Francisco.