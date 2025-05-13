Trending
MLB
May 13, 2025 / 1:27 PM

Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes to join Aaron Judge, Team USA at World Baseball Classic

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is 3-4 with a 2.63 ERA over nine starts this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes is 3-4 with a 2.63 ERA over nine starts this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes will join captain Aaron Judge on the Team USA roster at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, USA Baseball announced Tuesday.

Skenes is the second player to be named to the roster. Team USA announced Judge's addition to the lineup April 14. Manager Mark DeRosa will lead the Americans into the tournament March 5 to 17. Games will be held in San Juan, Houston, Tokyo and Miami.

"This is one thing, as a fan of the game, watching the previous World Baseball Classics, that I was like, 'if I ever get the chance to do this, I'm never saying no,'" Skenes said on an MLB Network broadcast of the announcement.

DeRosa said that he went "big game hunting" trying to get Skenes on his roster. He said Skenes was the first call he made when he wanted to find a pitcher.

Related

"I think we've got the guy we are going to hand the ball to hopefully in the championship game and we are going to hand the ball to hopefully in whatever game he wants to pitch," DeRosa said of Skenes.

The Americans, who lost to Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic finale, won gold at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. They finished fourth in 2009 and failed to advance past the second round in two other appearances.

Skenes, the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year, went 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA over 23 starts during his rookie campaign. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft went 3-4 with a 2.63 ERA through his first nine appearances this season.

Skenes allowed six hits and one run over six innings in the Pirates' 4-3 loss to the New York Mets on Monday in Flushing, N.Y.

Latest Headlines

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
MLB // 2 hours ago
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
May 13 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves' Florida Complex League affiliate, the Braves announced.
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
MLB // 1 day ago
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black
May 12 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies, who fired manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond after an "unacceptable" 7-33 start, will turn to third base coach Warren Schaeffer as their interim manager, owner Dick Monfort announced.
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
MLB // 5 days ago
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start
May 8 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to their 2025 campaign, the team announced Thursday.
Freddie Freeman triple helps Los Angeles Dodgers dominate Miami Marlins
MLB // 5 days ago
Freddie Freeman triple helps Los Angeles Dodgers dominate Miami Marlins
MIAMI, May 7 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman nearly brushed the dirt with his bat barrel, raking through the bottom of the strike zone for a bases-clearing triple to help the Los Angeles Dodgers dominate the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Marlins overcome Ohtani blast, snap skid with walk-off win vs. Dodgers
MLB // 6 days ago
Marlins overcome Ohtani blast, snap skid with walk-off win vs. Dodgers
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- Jesus Sanchez snuck a bases-loaded single through the infield to lift the Miami Marlins to a narrow, extra-innings win over Shohei Ohtani and the MLB-best Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in Miami.
Los Angeles Dodgers place Teoscar Hernandez on injured list, timetable unknown
MLB // 6 days ago
Los Angeles Dodgers place Teoscar Hernandez on injured list, timetable unknown
MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured list due to a Grade 1 left groin strain, they announced Tuesday.
Florida Gators, basketball coach Todd Golden agree to $40.5 million extension
MLB // 6 days ago
Florida Gators, basketball coach Todd Golden agree to $40.5 million extension
May 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Gators agreed to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension with men's basketball coach Todd Golden, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Tuesday.
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt throws glasses during tantrum with umpire
MLB // 1 week ago
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt throws glasses during tantrum with umpire
May 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was so enraged during a tantrum with umpire Adrian Johnson that he chucked his glasses into the Yankee Stadium grass in the eighth inning of a win over the New York Yankees.
New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list
May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of his right oblique strain, they announced Friday.
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus
MLB // 1 week ago
Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus
May 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels will place star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise inside his surgically-repaired left knee, manager Ron Washington told reporters.

Trending Stories

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes released from hospital after fatal crash
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
Randle, Edwards help Timberwolves push Warriors to brink of playoff elimination
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
NFL sets six 2025 international game matchups; Vikings get back-to-back
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football
Green Bay Packers to host Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football

Follow Us