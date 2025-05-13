Trending
May 13, 2025 / 11:26 AM

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. starts rehab assignment

By Alex Butler
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (bottom) hasn't played since he tore his ACL on May 26 in Pittsburgh. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 13 (UPI) -- All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. will begin a rehabilitation assignment Tuesday with the Atlanta Braves' Florida Complex League affiliate, the Braves announced.

The Florida Complex League Braves will host the Florida Complex League Orioles on Tuesday at CoolToday Park in Venice, Fla. Acuna hasn't played since he tore his left ACL on May 26, 2024.

Acuna hit .250 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and 16 stolen bases over 49 appearances last season. He hit .337 with 41 home runs, 106 RBIs and led the league with 217 hits, 149 runs and 73 stolen bases en route to National League MVP honors over 159 appearances in 2023.

Acuna missed less than 10 months during his last long injury absence, triggered by a torn right ACL. He sustained that injury on July 10, 2021, and was activated from the injured list on April 28, 2022.

Following his June 6, 2024, surgery, the star outfielder participated in batting practice and other drills since spring training.

MLB position players can only remain on a rehabilitation assignment for up to 20 days, which means Acuna could return by late May or early June. He is expected to be promoted for more preparation in the Braves' minor league system before making his MLB return.

The Braves (20-21) currently sit in third place in the National League East, 6.5 games behind the division-leading New York Mets (27-15). They are four games behind the second-place Philadelphia Phillies (24-17).

They will host the fourth-place Washington Nationals (17-25) at 7:15 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Atlanta.

