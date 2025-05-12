MLB
Rockies turn to interim manager after 'unacceptable' start under Bud Black

By Alex Butler
Former third-base coach Warren Schaeffer (L) will serve as interim manager for the Colorado Rockies. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
1 of 5 | Former third-base coach Warren Schaeffer (L) will serve as interim manager for the Colorado Rockies. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies, who fired manager Bud Black and bench coach Mike Redmond after an "unacceptable" 7-33 start, will turn to third base coach Warren Schaeffer as their interim manager, owner Dick Monfort announced.

"Our play so far this season, especially coming off the last two seasons, has been unacceptable," Monfort said Sunday night. "Our fans deserve better, and we are capable of better.

"While we all share responsibility in how this season has played out, these changes are necessary. We will use the remainder of 2025 to improve where we can on the field and to evaluate all areas of our operation so we can properly turn the page into the next chapter of Rockies baseball."

The Rockies beat the San Diego Padres on Sunday to snap an eight-game losing streak, but are still on track for the worst start to an MLB season since 1988. They are 19.5 games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers (27-14) in the National League West.

The Rockies' 289 hits, .219 batting average and 18 stolen bases are the worst marks in the National League. Their 133 runs scored and 132 RBI are the second-fewest in MLB.

Clint Hurdle is set to replace Redmond as the Rockies' bench coach. Hurdle, who was fired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019, previously held the title of interim hitting coach. Assistant coach Andy Gonzalez will move to third-base coaching duties. Jordan Pacheco and Nic Wilson will serve as the Rockies' hitting coaches.

Black went 544-690 over nine seasons as Rockies manager. He led the Rockies to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018. The Rockies went 87-75 in 2017, his first season. They won 91 games under Black in 2018, but didn't post a winning record over his final seven campaigns. The Rockies lost 103 and 101 games, respectively, in 2023 and 2024.

They will face the Texas Rangers (20-21) at 8:05 p.m. EDT Monday in Arlington, Texas.

