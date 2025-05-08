Trending
Pittsburgh Pirates fire manager Derek Shelton after 12-26 start

By Alex Butler
Manager Derek Shelton led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-26 record through their first 38 games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 6 | Manager Derek Shelton led the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 12-26 record through their first 38 games this season. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

May 8 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates fired manager Derek Shelton after a 12-26 start to their 2025 campaign, the team announced Thursday.

Shelton led the Pirates to a 306-440 record over the last six seasons. The Pirates posted matching 76-86 records in 2023 and 2024. They lost 101 games in Shelton's second season and 100 games in 2022.

The Pirates said bench coach Don Kelly is their new manager.

"Derek worked incredibly hard and sacrificed a lot over five-plus years," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a news release. "His family became a big part of the Pirates family, and we will miss that. He's an incredibly smart, curious and driven baseball leader.

"I believe he was the right person for the job when he was hired. I also believe that a change is now necessary. I wish Derek and his family all the best in their next chapter."

The Pirates sit in last place in the National League Central. Their 12 wins are the third-fewest in MLB and second fewest in the National League. They lost 10 of their last 11 games, including an active seven-game losing streak.

"Derek is a good man who did a lot for the Pirates and Pittsburgh, but it was time for a change," Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said. "The first quarter of the season has been frustrating and painful for all of us. We have to do better. I know that. Ben knows that. Our coaches know that. Our players know that.

"There is a lot of baseball left to be played. We need to act with a sense of urgency and take the steps necessary to fix this now to get back on track as a team and organization."

The Pirates will look to snap their losing streak when they host the Atlanta Braves (17-19) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday in Pittsburgh.

"Donnie is as respected as any person in our clubhouse and throughout our organization," Nutting said of Kelly. "He is a Pirate. He bleeds black and gold. No one is more committed, and no one loves this team or city more than Donnie.

"He is the right person to manage our team and help get us back on track."

