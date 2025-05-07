Trending
May 7, 2025 / 7:25 PM

Freddie Freeman triple helps Los Angeles Dodgers dominate Miami Marlins

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman recorded his first triple of the season in a win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
MIAMI, May 7 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman nearly brushed the dirt with his bat barrel, raking through the bottom of the strike zone for a bases-clearing triple to help the Los Angeles Dodgers dominate the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.

The All-Star first baseman went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored in the 10-1 blowout at loanDepot park, which helped the Dodgers win the three-game series. Shohei Ohtani reached base four times, with a triple and three walks.

Dodgers starter Landon Knack allowed just four hits over five shutout innings to earn his second win this season. Ohtani tripled in the second at-bat of the sixth. He came around to score on a Freeman single two at-bats later.

The Dodgers then unloaded on the Marlins with a six-run seventh. Third baseman Max Muncy grounded out to start the inning. Marlins pitcher Lake Bacher walked pinch hitter James Outman in the next exchange. Infielder Enrique Hernandez followed with a single. Outfielder Hyeseong Kim hit an RBI single in the next at-bat, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Bachar proceeded to walk Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts with the bases loaded. Freeman then settled in against the right-handed pitcher. The veteran first baseman worked the count even before reaching down to connect with a low-and-outside splitter. Freeman sent the ball sizzling toward the fence in right center field, exploded out of the batter's box and rounded first and second base before sliding into third for his first triple of the season.

Outfielder Andy Pages hit an RBI single in the next at-bat for a 7-0 Dodgers lead. Outman smashed a 416-foot, three-run homer in the top of the ninth for the Dodgers' final runs of the night.

The Marlins scored their lone run off a sacrifice fly from outfielder Jesus Sanchez in the bottom of the ninth.

Kim, Hernandez and Pages collected two hits apiece for the Dodgers. Relief pitcher Matt Sauer allowed just one hit and one run over the final four innings to earn his first save of 2025.

The Dodgers, who own the best record (25-12) in baseball, will battle the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-18) at 9:40 p.m. EDT Thursday in Phoenix. The Marlins (14-22) will take on the White Sox (10-26) at 7:40 p.m. Friday in Chicago.

