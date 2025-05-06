May 6 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was so enraged during a tantrum with umpire Adrian Johnson that he chucked his glasses into the Yankee Stadium grass in the eighth inning of a win over the New York Yankees.

The incident occurred just after star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out for the second out of the inning Monday in New York. Tatis was ejected for arguing with Johnson's calls.

"My glasses made it," Shildt told reporters, according to MLB.com. "I made sure they stayed in the grass. I don't want them scratched. I like these glasses a lot."

Shildt came out of the dugout seconds after Tatis was ejected. He immediately started shouting at Johnson before ripping off his glasses and tossing them away, along with the lineup sheet. Shildt continued to exchange words with the umpire until he also was ejected.

Third base coach Tim Leiper took over for Shildt for the remainder of the game. The Padres, who trailed 3-0 at the time of the ejections, then scored four runs in the inning. Third baseman Manny Machado hit a two-run double to cut the deficit to one. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts hit the next pitch to left field for a two-run single, giving the Padres a 4-3 lead, which they never lost.

Tatis, who was ejected for the first time of his career, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the win. Bogaerts went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a walk. Machado went 1 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Padres starter Nick Pivetta allowed five hits and three runs, including two earned, over five innings, but was not on record for a decision. Padres relief pitchers Yuki Matsui, Ryan Bergert, Jeremiah Estrada and Robert Suarez combined to allow one hit and no runs over the final four innings.

Suarez earned his 14th save of the season. Bergert earned his first victory of 2025.

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Center fielder Trent Grisham went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer.

The Yankees (19-16) will host the Padres (23-11) in the second game of the series at 7:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.