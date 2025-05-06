Florida Gators, basketball coach Todd Golden agree to $40.5 million extension

May 6 (UPI) -- The Florida Gators agreed to a six-year, $40.5 million contract extension with men's basketball coach Todd Golden, athletic director Scott Stricklin announced Tuesday.

The pact will keep Golden under contract with the Gators through March, 31, 2031.

"My family and I are grateful to be a part of Gator Nation and for the opportunity to lead this great program three years ago," Golden said in a news release. "As we've shown during our time in Gainesville, the University of Florida is an institution that has the resources, support, and people in place to compete and win national championships.

"I am so appreciative of each and every player and staff member who have been critical to the success we've experienced here. My family and I look forward to our future here at UF and to the continued success of our men's basketball program."

Golden, 39, owns a 76-33 record in three seasons with the Gators, including thier 36-4 national title winning campaign in 2024-25. He led the Gators to a 16-17 mark in his first season. Golden's Gators went 24-12 in 2023-24.

Golden previously led San Francisco to a 57-36 record from 2019-20 through 2021-22.

"Todd has done an incredible job getting Florida men's basketball back where it belongs," Stricklin said. "We believed in his vision, his competitive nature and his modern approach to the game back in 2022, and he has validated that belief in a relatively short time and helped create memories of a lifetime for another generation of Gator fans."