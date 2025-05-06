Trending
May 6, 2025

Los Angeles Dodgers place Teoscar Hernandez on injured list, timetable unknown

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez sustained a groin injury during a win over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Miami. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez sustained a groin injury during a win over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Miami. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, May 6 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Teoscar Hernandez on the 10-day injured list due to a Grade 1 left groin strain, they announced Tuesday.

"Obviously, he's going to be inactive for a while," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Miami. "I don't really know a timetable.

"I think that's all contingent on when he starts back up again."

Hernandez sustained the injury during the Dodgers' 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Miami. He left the game in the fourth inning.

The Dodgers recalled outfielder James Outman in a corresponding move to the veteran right fielder's placement on the injured list. Outman drew the start in center field while Andy Pages moved to right field in Tuesday's matchup with the Marlins.

Roberts said the Dodgers plan to have a "platoon-based roster" amid Hernandez's hiatus.

Hernandez hit .315 with nine home runs and an MLB-best 34 RBIs through his first 33 games this season. The two-time All-Star hit a career-high 33 home runs with 99 RBIs over 154 appearances last season.

The Marlins (13-21) host the Dodgers (24-11) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday at loanDepot park.

