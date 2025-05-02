Injury-plagued Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout set for another hiatus

May 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels will place star outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list because of a bone bruise inside his surgically-repaired left knee, manager Ron Washington told reporters.

Washington made the comments after the Detroit Tigers beat the Angels 10-4 on Thursday in Anaheim, Calif. Trout sustained the injury during a 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. He was not in the lineup Thursday.

"He has a bone bruise so we're going to put him on the injured list," Washington told reporters. "It's not significant, but he needs rest."

Trout, who underwent surgery last year on the same knee, singled in the first inning of the loss. He returned to the plate in the top of the third and hit a 2-1 sinker between first and second base. Trout ran down the first base line and reached for the bag with his left foot before being called out.

He returned to right field in the bottom of the inning, but was removed from the game before his next at-bat.

Trout, 33, appeared in 1,212 of a possible 1,356 (89.3%) games through the first nine full seasons of his MLB career. He appeared in just 226 of a possible 648 (34.8%) regular-season games from 2021 through 2024.

The three-time MVP and 11-time All-Star hit a career-low .179 with nine home runs and 18 RBIs through his first 29 appearances this season. Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5 million contract extension with the Angels in 2019. That, which deal runs through 2030, pays Trout an annual salary of $37.1 million.

The Angels (12-18) sit in last place in the American League West, six games behind the division-leading Mariners (18-12). They will host the Tigers, who own the best record (20-12) in the American League, at 9:38 p.m. EDT Friday in Anaheim.