New York Yankees place Jazz Chisholm Jr. on injured list

May 2 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees placed infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list because of his right oblique strain, they announced Friday.

Chisholm sustained the injury during the Yankees' 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in Baltimore. He left the game after his first at-bat in the first inning.

Chisholm's placement on the 10-day injured list is retroactive to Wednesday.

"I'm not concerned about it," Chisholm told reporters Tuesday. "I feel pretty good. I kinda know my body and guess these things right most of the time. I would know if I'm super in pain."

The Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is a corresponding transaction. Chisholm's placement on the injured list came a day after the Yankees transferred designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to the 60-day injured list.

Stanton, who is dealing with tendinitis in both elbows, has not played this season.

Chisholm, 27, hit .181 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs through 30 appearances this season. He hit .273 with 11 home runs and 23 RBIs over his final 46 games last season after joining the Yankees in a trade from the Miami Marlins.

Vivas, 24, hit .319 with two home runs and 15 RBIs over 26 games this season for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. The second baseman/ third baseman is the No. 19 prospect in the Yankees system, according to MLB Pipeline.

The Yankees (18-13) sit in first place in the American League East, two games ahead of the rival Boston Red Sox (17-16). They are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

The Yankees will host the Tampa Bay Rays (14-17) in a weekend series opener at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday in New York.