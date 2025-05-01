Trending
May 1, 2025 / 1:29 PM

Cincinnati Reds demote struggling closer Alexis Diaz

By Alex Butler
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz allowed four hits and five runs in one inning in a 6-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in Cincinnati. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
May 1 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds demoted struggling closer Alexis Diaz to the Triple-A Louisville Bats, they announced Thursday.

The Reds also recalled right-handed pitchers Luis Mey and Yosver Zulueta from the Bats and optioned right-handed pitcher Lyon Richardson for assignment to the Triple-A squad.

The Reds brought Diaz to the mound in the top of the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday in Cincinnati. They trailed 1-0 at the time, but Diaz went on to allow four hits and five runs in the 6-0 loss. The Reds also lost 9-1 in the second game of the doubleheader with the Cardinals on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park.

Diaz, a 2023 All-Star, posted a 12.00 ERA over six appearances this season. He allowed eight hits, four home runs, and eight runs, while failing to earn a save. He also issued five walks and hit two batters.

Diaz went 2-5 with a 3.99 ERA over 60 games last season, when he totaled 28 saves. He went 9-6 with a 3.07 ERA over 71 appearances during his All-Star campaign, when he logged a career-high 37 saves.

The 28-year-old right-handed pitcher is eligible for arbitration this off-season.

The Reds (16-15) are tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for second place in the National League Central, two games behind the division-leading Chicago Cubs (18-13).

