April 30, 2025 / 9:08 AM

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani relishes first home run since becoming a father

By Alex Butler
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and wife, Mamiko Tanaka, married in February 2024. File Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI
1 of 5 | Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and wife, Mamiko Tanaka, married in February 2024. File Photo by Matt Pearce/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani accomplished many things in the first seven years of his MLB career, but relished in his latest feat after a Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Miami Marlins: his first home run since becoming a father.

Ohtani, who welcomed a daughter April 19, hit the 394-foot solo homer in the Dodgers' first at-bat of the 15-2 lopsided triumph Tuesday in Los Angeles.

He entered the night without a long ball over the last 33 plate appearances he made since his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

"It was a good home run to get back on the board for this game," Ohtani said. "I haven't hit one since being a father, so it's a really nice one to be able to do that."

Ohtani is hitting .288 with seven home runs, 10 RBIs and eight home runs through 28 games this season. The three-time MVP leads MLB with 29 runs scored.

He was placed on the paternity list April 18 and missed two games during that hiatus. He said that he visited his daughter in the hospital before Tuesday's game.

"I'm just grateful for a safe delivery and I'm glad that, even though I couldn't sleep as much as I've wanted to, it's a good kind of not getting enough sleep situation.

"It's a little change in the routine in terms of, for example...I went to the hospital and came straight to the field. Just being here at home is nice, to be able to spend time. But on the road, it's going to be a little bit of a challenge, since I won't be here."

The Marlins took an early lead on an RBI single from centerfielder Dane Myers in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game.

Ohtani, who homered in two of three games just before becoming a father, then hit the first pitch he saw -- a 95.5-mph fastball -- over the right field fence to tie the game.

The blast traveled 100.4 mph off Ohtani's bat.

Right fielder Teoscar Hernandez gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead when he plated Ohtani with an RBI double in the second. The Dogers scored three times in the third and four times in the sixth for an 11-1 edge. They added to their lead on a Hernandez RBI single in the seventh. Centerfielder Andy Pages ripped a solo homer in the eight. Shortstop Miguel Rojas and Hernandez recorded RBI singles in the same frame for the Dodgers' final two runs.

Ohtani went 1 for 4 with two runs scored, an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts for the Dodgers.

Hernandez went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Pages went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

First baseman Freddie Freeman and catcher Will Smith recorded two hits apiece. Second baseman Tommy Edman went 1 for 2 with three RBIs.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara allowed seven hits and seven runs over 2 2/3 innings to drop to 2-3 this season. Myers went 3 for 3 with an RBI in the loss.

The Dodgers (20-10) will host the Marlins (12-17) in the series finale at 3:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. They will face the Atlanta Braves on Friday in Atlanta, starting a 10-game roadtrip.

