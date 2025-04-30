Trending
April 30, 2025 / 1:13 PM

Miami Marlins' Griffin Conine undergoes surgery, expected to miss rest of season

By Alex Butler
MIAMI, April 30 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins outfielder Griffin Conine underwent shoulder surgery and is expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Conine, who sustained the injury April 19, underwent surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was placed on the 60-day injured list April 20 due to a dislocated left shoulder. Conine is expected to be healthy for spring training next year.

Conine, the son of Marlins legend Jeff Conine, made his MLB debut in 2024. He hit .281 with a home run, seven doubles and seven RBIs through 20 games this season.

The Marlins promoted left-handed pitcher Cade Gibson and infielder Ronny Simon from Triple-A Jacksonville in corresponding transactions when they placed Conine on the injured list.

The Marlins (12-17) will face the Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10) at 3:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Los Angeles. Jesus Sanchez, Eric Wagaman and Kyle Stowers are set to start in the Marlins outfield in the series finale at Dodger Stadium.

