Luis Arraez rejoins Padres after scary collision with Astros' Mauricio Dubon

April 21 (UPI) -- Luis Arraez returned to the clubhouse after a first-base collision with Mauricio Dubon and brief hospital visit during a San Diego Padres win over the Houston Astros.

The incident occurred in the top of the first inning of the 3-2 win Sunday in Houston. Arraez later wrote on Instagram that he underwent tests at Houston Methodist Hospital and there is "nothing to worry about."

The Padres said he was stable, conscious, responsive and able to move his extremities. Padres manager Mike Shildt said he was still worried about a cut on Arraez's jaw.

"Best-case scenario with Luis," Shildt said, according to MLB.com. "Obviously, very scary. We think he's for the most part out of the woods. Time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. A little bit of laceration on his jawline, so we're worried about his jaw, clearly his cervical region.

"We've been burned on testing before, so we'll be cautiously optimistic. He did have a period of where he wasn't aware of where he was, so that's clearly concerning, but everything's coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint is favorable. All things considered, it's a blessing."

The All-Star first baseman stepped up to the plate as the second batter of the game. He put down a sacrifice bunt on the first pitch he saw from Astros starter Framber Valdez, a 93.5-mph slider. The bunt went toward first base. Astros first baseman Christian Walker fielded the ball and flipped it to Dubon, who caught it and tagged first base for the out.

Dubon's momentum carried him toward the right side of the bag just as Arraez arrived. Arraez's face hit Dubon's left arm during the collision. Arraez then fell on his back and remained on the ground. He was then tended to by medial personnel and taken off the field on a stretcher. Dubon also stayed near Arraez to make sure he was OK.

Gavin Sheets replaced Arraez as the Padres' designated hitter. He went 1 for 4 with an RBI for the Padres. Arraez returned to the Padres clubhouse after the game.

"As you saw, I had to leave [Sunday's] game on a stretcher after a collision during a play," Arraez wrote on Instagram. "I was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital, where I underwent the necessary medical tests. Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about. I'm currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday.

"I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection -- I'm doing well now."

Arraez received credit for a sacrifice in Sunday's game, when he went 0 for 0. Padres star outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. went 2 for 4 with a home run, triple, RBI and three runs scored. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and catcher Martin Maldonado also went 2 for 4 in the victory.

Arraez, who won batting titles each of the last three seasons, went 25 for 87 (.287) through his first 22 appearances this season.

The Padres (16-6) will battle the Detroit Tigers (13-9) at 6:40 p.m. EDT Monday in Detroit. The Astros (10-11) will host the Toronto Blue Jays (12-10) at 8:10 p.m. Monday in Houston.