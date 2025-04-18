Trending
MLB
April 18, 2025 / 7:54 AM

Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected, blasts umpire on X during game

By Alex Butler
Share with X
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected in the seventh inning of a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected in the seventh inning of a win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday in Tampa, Fla. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected for arguing a strike call during a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, went on to criticize the umpire on social media during the game, likely violating MLB policy.

Chisholm Jr. was ejected in the top of the seventh inning of the 6-3 win Thursday in Tampa, Fla. He proceeded to go on X and post "not even [expletive] close!"

Chisholm, who deleted the post, confirmed that he sent it "right away" from the visitors' clubhouse. MLB prohibits the use of electronic devices during games. They also are prohibited from displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire.

MLB suspended former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen for two games after he tweeted about being ejected during a game against the Yankees in 2011.

Chisholm said he didn't think the ejection was warranted based on his initial comments toward the umpire. The 3-2 offering he chose not to swing at did appear to be outside of the strike zone shown on the TV broadcast.

"I lost my emotions, I lost my cool," Chisholm told reporters. "At the same time, I still gotta be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That's why I'm here, to be able to stay out there, hit in the middle of the lineup and play defense.

"So I've gotta be better, in that aspect, for helping my team."

Chisholm went 0 for 3 with a walk, strikeout and a run scored in the win over the Rays. He went 12 for 71 (.169) with six home runs and 11 RBIs through 19 games this season.

The Yankees (12-7) will face the Rays (8-11) in the second game of the series at 4:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Tampa, Fla.

Read More

Latest Headlines

MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
MLB // 18 hours ago
MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
April 17 (UPI) -- MLB issued a three-game suspension to Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for intentionally throwing a pitch at outfielder Andrew McCutchen during a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the league announced Thursday.
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
MLB // 1 day ago
Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win
MIAMI, April 16 (UPI) -- Bat cracks echoed throughout loanDepot park Wednesday as Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith, Tim Tawa and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slugged homers to pummel the Miami Marlins and give the Arizona Diamondbacks a fourth-consecutive win.
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 
MLB // 1 day ago
Former Marlins GM Kim Ng named commissioner of Athletes Unlimited Softball League 
April 16 (UPI) -- Former Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng was named commissioner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, the league announced Wednesday.
Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch
MLB // 2 days ago
Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch
April 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri will go on the injured list because of the left leg fracture he sustained after hitting himself with a foul ball during a loss to the Athletics, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
MLB // 3 days ago
Former Cincinnati Reds great Tommy Helms dies at 83
April 14 (UPI) -- Former Cincinnati Reds infielder Tommy Helms, the 1966 National League Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, has died, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum announced. He was 83.
Aaron Judge to make Team USA debut at 2026 World Baseball Classic
MLB // 3 days ago
Aaron Judge to make Team USA debut at 2026 World Baseball Classic
April 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will make his Team USA debut at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa announced Monday.
Jupiter Hammerheads issue Minor League Baseball record 22 walks in lopsided loss
MLB // 1 week ago
Jupiter Hammerheads issue Minor League Baseball record 22 walks in lopsided loss
April 9 (UPI) -- The Jupiter Hammerheads issued nearly a half-mile's worth of free passes -- including a record 22 walks and three hit by pitches -- to make Minor League Baseball history in a lopsided loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays.
Red Sox catcher Connor Wong breaks pinkie on Blue Jays hitter's bat
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox catcher Connor Wong breaks pinkie on Blue Jays hitter's bat
April 8 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong fractured his left pinkie finger while being hit in the hand with George Springer's bat during a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Alex Cora told reporters.
Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series championship at White House with Trump
MLB // 1 week ago
Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series championship at White House with Trump
April 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 2024 World Series championship in the White House on Monday.
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran discloses suicide attempt, battle with depression
MLB // 1 week ago
Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran discloses suicide attempt, battle with depression
April 7 (UPI) -- Jarren Duran's struggles at the plate during the 2021 and 2022 seasons led to depression and a suicide attempt, the Boston Red Sox outfielder revealed in a new docuseries.

Trending Stories

MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen
French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony
French Open to honor Rafael Nadal with Roland Garros ceremony
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
Sacramento Kings part ways with general manager Monte McNair
Longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Lee Corso to retire in August
Longtime ESPN college football broadcaster Lee Corso to retire in August
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories
Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks extend seasons with NBA play-in tournament victories

Follow Us