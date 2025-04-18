Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected, blasts umpire on X during game

April 18 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., who was ejected for arguing a strike call during a win over the Tampa Bay Rays, went on to criticize the umpire on social media during the game, likely violating MLB policy.

Chisholm Jr. was ejected in the top of the seventh inning of the 6-3 win Thursday in Tampa, Fla. He proceeded to go on X and post "not even [expletive] close!"

Chisholm, who deleted the post, confirmed that he sent it "right away" from the visitors' clubhouse. MLB prohibits the use of electronic devices during games. They also are prohibited from displaying or transmitting content that questions the impartiality of or otherwise denigrates a major league umpire.

MLB suspended former Chicago White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen for two games after he tweeted about being ejected during a game against the Yankees in 2011.

Chisholm said he didn't think the ejection was warranted based on his initial comments toward the umpire. The 3-2 offering he chose not to swing at did appear to be outside of the strike zone shown on the TV broadcast.

"I lost my emotions, I lost my cool," Chisholm told reporters. "At the same time, I still gotta be able to stay out there and play defense for my team. That's why I'm here, to be able to stay out there, hit in the middle of the lineup and play defense.

"So I've gotta be better, in that aspect, for helping my team."

Chisholm went 0 for 3 with a walk, strikeout and a run scored in the win over the Rays. He went 12 for 71 (.169) with six home runs and 11 RBIs through 19 games this season.

The Yankees (12-7) will face the Rays (8-11) in the second game of the series at 4:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Tampa, Fla.