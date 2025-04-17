MLB suspends Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for throwing at Pirates' Andrew McCutchen

April 17 (UPI) -- MLB issued a three-game suspension to Washington Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez for intentionally throwing a pitch at outfielder Andrew McCutchen during a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the league announced Thursday.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez also received a one-game ban for the incident, which resulted in a benches-clearing brawl in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Pirates' 6-1 win Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen faced a 1-1 count against Lopez with two outs and two runners on in the bottom of the seventh. Lopez then tossed a 92.2 mph fastball high and inside, nearly hitting McCutchen in the head. Benches then cleared before players were separated. McCutchen eventually drew a walk.

Lopez, who hit designated hitter Bryan Reynolds in the at-bat before the McCutchen exchange, was ejected. The incident occurred a day after Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller hit Nationals infielder Paul DeJong in the head with a fastball, breaking his nose.

Lopez allowed two hits and four runs over 2/3 innings in Wednesday's loss. He owns a 10.57 ERA through eight appearances this season.

The Pirates (7-12) held a 1-0 lead over the Nationals (7-11) through five innings of their series finale Thursday in Pittsburgh. The Nationals will take on the Colorado Rockies on Friday in Denver. The Pirates will host the Cleveland Guardians on Friday in Pittsburgh.