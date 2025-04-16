Trending
MLB
April 16, 2025 / 10:17 PM

Homers help Arizona Diamondbacks down Miami Marlins for fourth-consecutive win

By Alex Butler
Designated hitter Pavin Smith hit one of the Arizona Diamondbacks' four home runs in a win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
MIAMI, April 16 (UPI) -- Bat cracks echoed throughout loanDepot park Wednesday as Josh Naylor, Pavin Smith, Tim Tawa and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. slugged homers to pummel the Miami Marlins and give the Arizona Diamondbacks a fourth-consecutive win.

"I think we are on a really good spin right now," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. "The guys are playing hard, we are getting a lot of positive results.

"We are making fewer and fewer mistakes, which is translating into winning moments."

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt allowed five hits and one run over 5 2/3 innings in the 6-2 win in Miami. Smith, the only Diamondbacks player with multiple hits, went 2 for 4.

"We have some good vibes in here right now and I think we are taking that out on the field playing with it," Pfaadt said of the Diamondbacks' season-best four-game winning streak.

The Diamondbacks, who own one of MLB's top offenses, took their initial lead when Naylor belted a solo shot off Marlins starter Max Meyer to lead off the second inning. That blast from the first baseman traveled 398 feet.

Marlins first baseman Matt Mervis tied the score with a 396-foot leadoff homer in the bottom of the fourth. The Marlins wouldn't score again until the eighth.

All-Star right fielder Corbin Carroll plated catcher Gabriel Moreno with an RBI single to give the Diamondbacks a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

Smith added insurance with a 429-foot solo shot to center field in the top of the sixth. Tawa swatted a 404-foot solo homer in the top of the seventh for a 4-1 Diamondbacks lead. That homer was the first of the second baseman's career.

Gurriel proceeded to hit a 415-foot, two-run blast in the top of the eighth. That homer, which plated Naylor, gave the Diamondbacks a 6-1 advantage.

Second baseman Otto Lopez slapped an RBI double to right field for the Marlins' final run in the bottom of the inning.

Marlins shortstop Xavier Edwards and designated hitter Jesus Sanchez each went 2 for 4 in the loss. Meyer allowed five hits and three runs over six innings. He also tied his career-high with eight strikeouts, but dropped to 1-2 this season.

The Marlins (8-9) will look to avoid a sweep when they host the Diamondbacks (11-7) in the series finale at 12:10 p.m. EDT Thursday at loanDepot park.

