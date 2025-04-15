Trending
MLB
April 15, 2025 / 11:55 AM

Mets' Jose Siri headed to injured list after breaking leg fouling off a pitch

By Alex Butler
Veteran outfielder Jose Siri joined the New York Mets in a November trade from the Tampa Bay Rays. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
April 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets outfielder Jose Siri will go on the injured list because of the left leg fracture he sustained after hitting fouling a pitch off his leg during a loss to the Athletics, a league source told UPI on Tuesday.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided an update on the injury after a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday in Minneapolis. Siri was injured when he fouled a pitch off of his left leg in the top of the second inning of the Mets' 3-1 loss to the Athletics on Saturday in West Sacramento, Calif.

"He's got a fractured tibia," Mendoza said. "The MRI showed a fracture. We've got to get more information before we know how long he is going to be out, but he's going to be out for a while.

"With how much pain he was going through and watching him walk, that's why we sent him for an MRI and CT scan, and that's what it showed."

Siri, who joined the Mets in November through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, went 1 for 20 (.050) through his first 10 games this season. He hit .187 over 130 appearances last season for the Rays. Siri hit .222 over 101 appearances in 2023.

"It's obviously disappointing whenever something like that happens, but at the same time, we are not going to get too ahead of ourselves," Siri told reporters Monday. "We are going to re-evaluate probably within the next week to see how it is. Every body is different. I'm a quick healer, so hopefully something good can come out of it."

Tyrone Taylor started in center field for the Mets over their last two games. He went 1 for 8 with three strikeouts over those two appearances. The Mets (11-5) will face the Twins (5-12) at 7:40 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Minneapolis.

