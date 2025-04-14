Aaron Judge to make Team USA debut at 2026 World Baseball Classic

April 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will make his Team USA debut at the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Team USA manager Mark DeRosa announced Monday.

Judge, who will serve as a captain, is the first player to commit to Team USA for the tournament, to be held March 5 to 17 in San Juan, Houston, Tokyo and Miami.

"Last time we went into this, Mike Trout, we all followed him," DeRosa said on an MLB Network broadcast. "He carried the flag out. He was the captain of that team, and rightfully so.

"Well, heading into 2026, I think there is a certain someone that needs to be the captain of this team. I'm gonna say he is a two-time MVP, a former Rookie of the Year and he's a six-time All-Star."

Judge, who also appeared on the MLB Network broadcast, said he wanted to participate in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, but was involved in free agency and couldn't commit to Team USA. Instead, he watched as Trout and the Americans lost to Shohei Ohtani and Japan in the title game.

"It wasn't the best, sitting at home, watching Team USA battle," Judge said. "I wanted to be there. I was kinda in the middle of free agency, but I was looking forward to this opportunity again and getting the chance to represent and be the captain, something Trouty did the last time, is a pretty special honor."

The Americans won gold in the 2017 World Baseball Classic. They finished fourth in 2009. They failed to advance past the second round in their two other appearances.

DeRosa said other players on Team USA's roster will be announced throughout the year. USA Baseball announced last week that DeRosa would serve as manager and Michael Hill as general manager.

Former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker will work as a bench coach. Former MLB All-Stars Andy Pettitte and Matt Holliday will hold respective pitching and hitting coach roles. Third base coach Dino Ebel, first base coach George Lombard, bullpen coach David Ross and assistant managers Fredi Gonzalez, Brian McCann and Michael Young also are on the staff.

"I think it comes down to the mission," Judge said. "I think that's what it's all about. ... Last year they went all the way to the championship, i know they lost to Japan, but [it's about] just getting us behind one common goal."