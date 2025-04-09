Jupiter Hammerheads issue Minor League Baseball record 22 walks in lopsided loss

April 9 (UPI) -- The Jupiter Hammerheads issued nearly a half-mile's worth of free passes -- including a record 22 walks and three hit by pitches -- to make Minor League Baseball history in a lopsided loss to the Dunedin Blue Jays.

The Hammerheads, a Single-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, threw just 121 of their 267 pitches for strikes in the 19-5 setback Tuesday in Jupiter, Fla. The 22 walks are the most ever in a Florida State League game and the most in MLB stat portal history for a Minor League Baseball matchup.

All nine players in the Blue Jays batting order walked at least once, while three walked at least three times.

Right-handed pitcher Juan De La Cruz started the game for the Hammerheads. He walked the first two batters he faced. He issued a strikeout before allowing an RBI single and logging another walk.

The Hammerheads took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the inning. De La Cruz issued two more walks and allowed an RBI double in the top of the second. He was then replaced by Riskiel Tineo.

The right-handed reliever allowed six runs and issued four walks in one inning of work. Fellow Hammerheads relief pitcher Elian Serrata went on to allow six runs and three walks over 1 1/3 innings.

Yeuni Munoz goes big fly pic.twitter.com/7cFRr4mOpd— Dunedin Blue Jays (@DunedinBlueJays) April 9, 2025

Relief pitchers Jose Fernandez and Julio Mendez allowed three walks apiece for the Hammerheads. Jean Reyes also issued four walks in the loss.

Just 327 fans attended the Single-A matchup at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Blue Jays designated hitter Yeuni Munoz went 2 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Third baseman Tucker Toman went 1 for 4 with a triple, four RBIs, three walks and a run scored.

First baseman Brock Tibbitts recorded three RBIs and drew two walks for the Blue Jays.

Jupiter Hammerheads walk a record 22 hitters in a game. Announcers ROAST their team. pic.twitter.com/SHELAt0NBf— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2025

Blue Jays pitchers issued 170 pitches, including 91 for strikes. Hammerheads shortstop Starlyn Caba -- the Marlins' second-rated prospect and the No. 78 overall prospect -- drew five walks in the loss.

Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage, the Toronto Blue Jays' No. 2 prospect and the No. 85 overall prospect -- allowed just one hit and two runs over 3 2/3 innings. He also issued six walks in the win.

The Hammerheads entered Tuesday's game with just 16 walks issued through their first three games. They now lead the Florida State League with 38 walks. They also are tied for the league-lead with 20 runs allowed, but also are tied for allowing the fewest hits (25).

The Hammerheads and Blue Jays will play again at 6:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Jupiter.