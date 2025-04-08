Red Sox catcher Connor Wong breaks pinkie on Blue Jays hitter's bat

April 8 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong fractured his left pinkie finger while being hit in the hand with George Springer's bat during a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, manager Alex Cora told reporters.

Wong, who was called for catcher's interference after the sequence, left in the top of the second inning of the 6-2 setback Monday in Boston.

"He has a small fracture on the pinkie area, so he is going to the injured list," Cora said. "How long, we don't know. Late swing got him good. We are going to have to make a move."

Wong, 28, went 2 for 23 (.087) over his first nine appearances this season. The five-year veteran hit .280 with 13 home runs, 24 doubles and a triple over 126 appearances last season. He also drove in a career-high 52 runs and drew 28 walks in 2024.

Carlos Narvaez is the only other catcher on the Red Sox active roster. Boston is expected to promote catcher Blake Sabol, a member of their 40-man roster, from Triple-A Worcester.

Narvaez, 26, went 6 for 18 (.333) with three doubles and four RBIs through five games this season for the Red Sox. He went 3 for 13 (.231) over six appearances last season for the New York Yankees.

Sabol, 27, went 5 for 20 (.250) through his first six games this season for the Worcester Red Sox. He went 10 for 32 (.313) over 11 appearances last season for the San Francisco Giants. Sabol hit .236 with 13 home runs and 44 RBIs over 110 appearances for the Giants in 2023.

The Red Sox (6-5) will host the Blue Jays (6-5) again Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. EDT at Fenway Park.