April 7, 2025 / 12:15 PM

Boston Red Sox's Jarren Duran discloses suicide attempt, battle with depression

By Alex Butler
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran a league-high 14 triples in 2024. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran a league-high 14 triples in 2024. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI

April 7 (UPI) -- Jarren Duran's struggles at the plate during the 2021 and 2022 seasons led to depression and a suicide attempt, the Boston Red Sox outfielder revealed in a new docuseries.

The eight-part series, titled The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox, will be released Tuesday on Netflix, but the streaming platform provided UPI and other media outlets with advance material.

Duran, 28, made his MLB debut in 2021 for the Red Sox. He hit .215 over 33 games as a rookie and .221 in 2022. Duran rebounded with a .295 average in 2023 after starting that season in Triple-A.

He hit .285 with a league-best 48 doubles and 14 triples and a career-high 21 home runs and 75 RBIs en route to his first All-Star selection in 2024.

"Like, I was already hearing it from fans," Duran said in the 49-minute fourth episode of the docuseries, titled "Still Alive."

"And what they said to me, I've told myself 10 times worse than that in the mirror. That was a really tough time for me. It was a pretty low time for me. I didn't even want to be here anymore."

Duran, who admitted he wanted a demotion to the minor leagues at the time of his struggles, said he remembered sitting in his room with a gun and pulling the trigger. He did not specify the date of the suicide attempt.

"I got to a point where I was sitting in my room, I had my rifle and I had a bullet and I pulled the trigger and the gun clicked, but nothing happened," Duran said. "So, to this day, I think God just didn't let me take my own life because I seriously don't know why it didn't go off.

"But I took it as a sign of, 'I might have to be here for a reason,' so that's when I started to look myself in the mirror after the gun didn't go off. I was like, 'Do I want to be here or do I not want to be here?'

"I looked at myself in the mirror and was like, 'That happened for a reason and obviously, you're here for a reason so let's [expletive] be the way you want to be and play the way you want to play and live the way you want to live."

Duran, who said he feels like fans see players "as zoo animals sometimes," was involved in several heated interactions with people in the stadium stands throughout his career. The docuseries includes interviews with his parents and teammates, in addition to behind-the-scenes footage.

Duran hit .239 with 11 hits -- including two doubles and a triple -- seven RBIs and three stolen bases through his first 10 appearances this season. He leads the American League with 49 plate appearances and 46 at-bats.

The five-year veteran is playing for a $3.75 million salary this season and has an $8 million team option in 2026.

"Sometimes, some fans take it too seriously," Duran said. "I feel like they cross the line when they talk about my mental health and make fun of me for that, calling me weak.

"It triggers me when you start talking about my mental health. Part of it is that loneliness, some people deal with it better than others."

Duran and the Red Sox (6-4) will host the Toronto Blue Jays (5-5) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Monday in Boston. The Red Sox outfielder is expected to speak with reporters Tuesday.

"Jarren's decision to share his story is an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball," Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "By opening up, he's showing others who may be struggling that they're not alone and that asking for help isn't just OK. It's essential.

"Every member of this organization continues to stand with him. He has our deepest admiration, he's always had our full support, and we're incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our team."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.

