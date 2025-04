1 of 5 | Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (pictured), the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., made his MLB debut in 2019. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Toronto Blue Jays. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the agreement Sunday night. The pact, which features no deferrals and a no-trade clause, is the third-largest in MLB history, trailing only Juan Soto's $765 million contract and Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal. Advertisement

Guerrero, 26, is set to make an average of $35.7 million per season. He was on track to become a free agent after this season, but is now set to be under contract through 2039.

The four-time All-Star, who was the top prospect in baseball when he made his debut with the Blue Jays in 2019, hit .287 with 160 home runs, 180 doubles and 511 RBIs through his first seven seasons.

Guerrero hit a career-best .323 with 30 home runs and 103 RBIs over 159 appearances last season. He hit .311 with an MLB-high 48 home runs and 111 RBIs over 161 appearances in 2021.

Guerrero hit .256 with three doubles and four RBIs through his first 10 appearances of this season. The Blue Jays (5-5) will face the Boston Red Sox (6-4) at 6:45 p.m. EDT Monday in Boston.