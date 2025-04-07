Trending
MLB
April 7, 2025 / 2:59 PM

Dodgers celebrate 2024 World Series championship at White House with Trump

By Allen Cone
Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw (L) and owner Mark Walter present President Donald Trump with a jersey during an event in the East Room on Monday celebrating their 2024 World Series championship. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw (L) and owner Mark Walter present President Donald Trump with a jersey during an event in the East Room on Monday celebrating their 2024 World Series championship. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their 2024 World Series championship in the White House on Monday.

President Donald Trump greeted them in the East Room during a 20-minute ceremony, and then he met with Major League Baseball MVP Shohei Ohtani in the Oval Office.

"He looks like a movie star," Trump after shaking Ohtani's hand in the ceremony that included the Commissioner's Trophy. "He's got a good future, I'm telling you."

Trump called Manager Dave Roberts "one of the greatest managers ever to wear Dodgers blue" and said: "I hope you're going to be back here next year."

The Dodgers are off to a 9-2 start this season. It was an off day for the team before starting a three-game series against the host Washington Nationals.

Their previous championship was in 2020, and President Joe Biden welcomed them on July 2, 2021.

The Dodgers have won eight World Series championships, including one in Brooklyn in 1955 before the franchise moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw presented Trump with a No. 47 Dodgers jersey. Kershaw didn't play in the playoffs because of an injury. They posted for photos.

After the Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees, Roberts said he would skip the White House visit.

The Dodgers are the second professional champion to visit the White House during Trump's second time in office.

Both of California's senators, Democrats Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, were at the ceremony.

"We have a couple senators here. I just don't particularly like them, so I won't introduce them," Trump said.

During Trump's first term, 20 major sports teams won championships but only 10 celebrated at the White House.

Trump did not invite some of the winning teams and others expressed no desire to attend even if they had received an invitation.

He welcomed the Florida Panthers, the Stanley Cup champions, on Feb 3. The Panthers gave him a "Trump 45-47' jersey framed, as well as a gold-plated hockey stick.

Los Angeles Dodgers visit White House

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw (L) and owner and chairman of the Los Angeles Dodgers Mark Walter (R) present President Donald Trump with a jersey during an event in the East Room celebrating the Dodgers' 2024 World Series Championship at the White House in Washington on April 7, 2025. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

